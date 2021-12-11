Uttar Pradesh News Live, UP Election 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate Saryu Nahar National Project
🔴 2022 UP Election Live News, Uttar Pradesh Today Latest Updates: The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the project has been built at a total cost of over Rs 9,800 crore, out of which more than Rs 4,600 crore was provisioned in the last four years.
By: Express Web Desk | Lucknow, New Delhi |
Updated: December 11, 2021 10:41:10 am
Adityanath said the project would help around 30 lakh farmers irrigate 14.5 lakh hectares of land in nine districts in the region.
Uttar Pradesh News, UP Election 2022 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district on Saturday and inaugurate the Saryu Nahar National Project which will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of the region, his office said.
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the project has been built at a total cost of over Rs 9,800 crore, out of which more than Rs 4,600 crore was provisioned in the last four years.
In other news, a day after a video emerged of a man being assaulted by police at Kanpur Dehat district hospital while he held a child in his arms, the victim’s brother —a ward boy at the hospital — was arrested on Friday. The policeman seen in the video has also been suspended.
Meanwhile, more than a year after they arrived in large convoys of tractors, several protesting farmers on Saturday morning began returning to their home states, taking with them a victory to cherish and memories of a successful siege at Delhi’s borders.
Live Blog
Uttar Pradesh Elections Live Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate Saryu Nahar National Project; follow this space for the latest
Agra: UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets family members of Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chouhan, who died in IAF's Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, at his residence in Agra, Friday, Dec 10, 2021. (PTI)
A Bench of Justices Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Subhash Vidyarthi on Friday passed a judgement saying no offence under IPC sections invoked against the producers was made out.
“…this Court is satisfied that there is no allegation to make out a case that the petitioners have, with a deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class of citizens of India, insulted or attempted to insult the regional or the religious beliefs of that class through the web series Mirzapur…” read the order.
A DAY after a video emerged of a man being assaulted by police at Kanpur Dehat district hospital while he held a child in his arms, the victim’s brother —a ward boy at the hospital — was arrested on Friday. The policeman seen in the video has also been suspended.
On Thursday, hospital staff were protesting the construction of a government medical college on the premises when police received a call from the in-charge of the hospital and subsequently lathi-charged the protesters.
In a video that emerged of the incident, Puneet Shukla is seen holding the three-year-old daughter of his brother, ward boy Rajneesh Shukla, while Akbarpur SHO Vinod Kumar Mishra hits him repeatedly with a lathi. Puneet is heard saying that the child will get hurt, but the officer continues dealing blows to him.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rs 9,802 crore Saryu Canal National project in Balrampur district in eastern Uttar Pardesh on Saturday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the announcement on Thursday after inspecting the project in Shravasti and Bahraich districts, and said it was a “big gift to the farmers of eastern UP from the prime minister”.
“A grand programme has been organised in Balrampur on December 11 to express gratitude to the prime minister,” the chief minister told reporters.
Adityanath said the project would help around 30 lakh farmers irrigate 14.5 lakh hectares of land in nine districts in the region. The 6,623-km canal system that is linked to the 318-km main canal — it spans nine districts from Bahraich to Gorakhpur, and interconnects rivers such as Ghagra, Saryu, Rapti and Rohini — was extremely important for achieving the goal of doubling the income of farmers, he added.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
The Allahabad High Court on Friday quashed an FIR registered against the makers of web series Mirzapur for allegedly hurting religious feelings by misrepresenting the district as “an anti-social and criminal place”. On January 29, the court had stayed any coercive action against the show’s producers.
A Bench of Justices Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Subhash Vidyarthi on Friday passed a judgement saying no offence under IPC sections invoked against the producers was made out.
“…this Court is satisfied that there is no allegation to make out a case that the petitioners have, with a deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class of citizens of India, insulted or attempted to insult the regional or the religious beliefs of that class through the web series Mirzapur…” read the order. Read the full report here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rs 9,802 crore Saryu Canal National project in Balrampur district in eastern Uttar Pardesh on Saturday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the announcement on Thursday after inspecting the project in Shravasti and Bahraich districts, and said it was a “big gift to the farmers of eastern UP from the prime minister”.
“A grand programme has been organised in Balrampur on December 11 to express gratitude to the prime minister,” the chief minister told reporters.
Adityanath said the project would help around 30 lakh farmers irrigate 14.5 lakh hectares of land in nine districts in the region. The 6,623-km canal system that is linked to the 318-km main canal — it spans nine districts from Bahraich to Gorakhpur, and interconnects rivers such as Ghagra, Saryu, Rapti and Rohini — was extremely important for achieving the goal of doubling the income of farmers, he added. Read the full report here.
A DAY after a video emerged of a man being assaulted by police at Kanpur Dehat district hospital while he held a child in his arms, the victim’s brother —a ward boy at the hospital — was arrested on Friday. The policeman seen in the video has also been suspended.
On Thursday, hospital staff were protesting the construction of a government medical college on the premises when police received a call from the in-charge of the hospital and subsequently lathi-charged the protesters.
In a video that emerged of the incident, Puneet Shukla is seen holding the three-year-old daughter of his brother, ward boy Rajneesh Shukla, while Akbarpur SHO Vinod Kumar Mishra hits him repeatedly with a lathi. Puneet is heard saying that the child will get hurt, but the officer continues dealing blows to him.