Uttar Pradesh News Live, UP Election 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate Saryu Nahar National Project

Uttar Pradesh News, UP Election 2022 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district on Saturday and inaugurate the Saryu Nahar National Project which will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of the region, his office said.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the project has been built at a total cost of over Rs 9,800 crore, out of which more than Rs 4,600 crore was provisioned in the last four years.

In other news, a day after a video emerged of a man being assaulted by police at Kanpur Dehat district hospital while he held a child in his arms, the victim’s brother —a ward boy at the hospital — was arrested on Friday. The policeman seen in the video has also been suspended.

Meanwhile, more than a year after they arrived in large convoys of tractors, several protesting farmers on Saturday morning began returning to their home states, taking with them a victory to cherish and memories of a successful siege at Delhi’s borders.