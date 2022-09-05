scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Hotel Levana in Lucknow; rescue ops underway

Efforts were underway to evacuate the people in the hotel rooms.

Fire breaks out at Lucknow's Levana Hotel. (ANI)

A fire broke out at a hotel in Hazratganj in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s capital of Lucknow Monday morning.

A video posted on Twitter by news agency ANI showed the building of Hotel Levana on fire with smoke billowing out. A few officials of the fire brigade could also be seen trying to douse the fire.

The video also showed people being rescued from inside the building. Efforts are underway to evacuate others from the hotel rooms.

More details are awaited.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 09:27:35 am
Next Story

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy warns of hard winter, reports war progress

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data

Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data

Premium
Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

Premium
Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks
Saskatchewan stabbings

Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

‘He guided me without ever telling me — just by his actions’: Adil Hussain
Teacher's Day Special

‘He guided me without ever telling me — just by his actions’: Adil Hussain

Premium
Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement