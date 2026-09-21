Man walks into UP school, shoots teacher dead, kills himself

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A man walked into a private school in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri and allegedly shot dead a teacher before killing himself on Monday. The two gunshots rang out as around 100 students were leaving the school and several guardians were waiting outside, triggering panic on the premises.
The victim, Nishat Fatima, 26, had been working as a teacher at the school for the past year. Saud Ansari, the 28-year-old accused, was a resident of the Naurangabad area of the city and ran a furniture shop.
According to police, the two were known to each other for a long time and suspect a failed romantic relationship as the motive behind the murder. “A forensic team is collecting evidence. We are speaking to the families of the deceased,” said Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri, Khyati Garg.
The school, located in the Kotwali area, caters to students up to Class V.
According to police, they received information of the murder-sucide around 11.30 am. A team rushed to the spot and took the bodies into custody before sending them for a post-mortem examination.
How did the shooter get inside?
During their preliminary inquiry, police learnt that Ansari entered the school premises along with guardians who had come to pick up their children.
Police said when she spotted Saud, Nishat took him to the first floor where no teacher or students were present. But a school staff member saw them go up and reportedly followed them up to the floor.
The two reportedly spoke for a few minutes before Saud pulled out a pistol from his bag and allegedly shot Nishat multiple times. Before anyone could react, he turned the gun on himself.
Police are trying to ascertain what the two spoke about and the circumstances that led to the shooting.
Police are also gathering information from Nishat’s and Saud’s families and reviewing the school’s CCTV network to determine which parts of the premises were covered by cameras to reconstruct the full sequence of events.
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