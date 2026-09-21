Man walks into UP school, shoots teacher dead, kills himself

The shooting took place when around 100 students were leaving the school, triggering panic on the premises. (Special arrangement)

A man walked into a private school in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri and allegedly shot dead a teacher before killing himself on Monday. The two gunshots rang out as around 100 students were leaving the school and several guardians were waiting outside, triggering panic on the premises.

The victim, Nishat Fatima, 26, had been working as a teacher at the school for the past year. Saud Ansari, the 28-year-old accused, was a resident of the Naurangabad area of the city and ran a furniture shop.

According to police, the two were known to each other for a long time and suspect a failed romantic relationship as the motive behind the murder. “A forensic team is collecting evidence. We are speaking to the families of the deceased,” said Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri, Khyati Garg.