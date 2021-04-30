Uttar Pradesh: Lack of oxygen killed patients, allege kin; govt rebuts charge

The Moradabad district administration on Thursday dismissed an allegation by several people that their family members admitted to a private hospital died of oxygen shortage in the early hours of the day.

A district official leading an inquiry into the matter claimed that prima facie it seems the deaths were caused by other reasons. The Indian Express tried to contact the officials of Bright Star Hospital, including its Chief Operating Officer Dr Sridhar, but they were unavailable for comments.

Prashant Tiwari’s father was among those who died on Thursday morning. Tiwari told reporters outside the medical facility, “I had brought breakfast for my father today. Doctors had said that he would be discharged in three to four days. He was on oxygen support, and was doing fine… When I came here, his dead body was here. I was not given any answers. I made several calls, including to local MLA, after which some officers came here…”

He added, “Some doctors and nurses at the hospital told me that in the morning, due to a cut in oxygen supply at least 15 died.”

The family member of another deceased patient agreed. “They did not give enough oxygen leading to the deaths. At least 12-15 people have died here today,” said Amar Pal. The aggrieved families wrote to the Moradabad DM, linking the deaths to oxygen shortage. The letter was purportedly signed by the family members of 15 patients who died.

The district administration, however, claimed that the letter was signed by people whose family members died in the last three to four days. “One of them got the letter signed by others too, but except six persons, others died earlier and there were no complaints of oxygen shortage,” said Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Prashant Tiwari.

Tiwari, who is conducting the probe into the issue, claimed there was no was oxygen shortage in the hospital. “We are probing deaths of six persons who died between 3 am on Thursday till morning. We have collected files of six persons, including all details from admission till death. Prima facie, some of the six deaths have happened due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), pulmonary embolism, Covid pneumonia, fibrosis. These are the causes of the deaths of the six persons. We will have more details very soon after we study the cases further,” he said.

“There was absolutely no shortage of oxygen there. Last night when I spoke to hospital officials, they said the 2,000 litres of oxygen was available,” he added.