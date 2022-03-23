Four kids die after eating poison-laced toffees in UP’s Kushinagar, say police

Four children—all below the age of seven—died after allegedly consuming poisonous toffees they picked up outside their homes in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar Wednesday morning, the police said.

Kushinagar additional superintendent of police Ritesh Kumar Singh said they have been told the children died at Sinsai village after eating the toffees and police are collecting more information. The police have seized the toffee wrappers for examination and locals are being questioned, added Singh.

The police said they suspect someone had thrown the poison-laced toffees on the road. They added they are waiting for the autopsy reports to get a clear picture.

According to the police, the children were playing outside their house at Sinsai when they spotted the toffees lying on the roadside. The victims’ parents belong to Scheduled Tribe and are daily-wage labourers.

Three children immediately fell unconscious and were rushed to the hospital by their family members and local residents. The fourth victim told them they ate the toffees after picking them off the road.

Doctors at the hospital declared all the four children dead. A police team was rushed to the village and another went to the hospital after receiving information about the deaths.