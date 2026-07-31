Kanwar Yatra: Chief Secretary, DGP review arrangements, security

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary SP Goel and Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Thursday held a review in Bareilly of security and other arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra in the state.
The meeting was attended by all senior officials of Bareilly zone, including ADG Ramit Sharma, divisional commissioners and DIGs of Bareilly and Moradabad ranges and DMs and police chiefs of all the districts in the zone.
DGP Krishna said, “Any incident that appears minor on normal days can become the cause of serious consequences during the Kanwar Yatra. Therefore, the response of the police and administration to every incident must be prompt, balanced, and effective.”
The Chief Secretary said with the target of “zero incident, zero accident” devotees should be provided a safe, smooth, and positive experience, and effective arrangements should be ensured for cleanliness, medical facilities, drinking water, electricity, and other civic amenities. During the meeting, the DMs and SSPs/SPs of all the districts in Bareilly zone gave presentations on security arrangements, crowd management, traffic arrangements, security at sensitive places, social media monitoring, and the coordinated action plan for the Kanwar Yatra and forthcoming Shravan Shivratri.
Krishna said immediate action should be ensured upon receiving information about any suspicious activity.
The DGP later inaugurated the ‘Police Veterans Portal’, a centralised digital platform developed for the welfare and security of retired police personnel and their dependents, and to maintain continuous communication and coordination with the department.
Police launch Kanwar Jatha App, to ‘map exact location, movement’
Lucknow: In a bid to strengthen law and order on Kanwar Yatra route, The Bareilly zone police has developed the “Kanwar Jatha App” to map accurate physical location and movement of the Kanwar Yatris for constant and prompt assistance.
The app, developed by Rampur district police and introduced as a pilot project by the police stations there, has been asked to be used by all the districts in Bareilly zone, confirmed ADG Bareilly Zone, Ramit Sharma.
The main objective of this app is to resolve problems faced by Kanwariyas on the route from the time they leave their homes until they return after collecting holy water, and to keep information regarding the well-being and safety of the Kanwariyas. The app features real-time and inter-district location tracking and a quick grievance redressal in case of medical, food or road-side assistance. It will also include an SOS alert linked to the state police and ambulance which can be activated with a single click.
Police officers-in-charge in districts will have the responsibility to identify the group of Kanwariyas. The head of the group will be directed to download the app with a briefing on the functioning of the app.
ADG Sharma said the concerned SHO/SO will remain connected with the groups through the app, and alert local police authorities in case assistance is requested. “We will keep updating the features in the app according to the feedback and experiences,” added Sharma.
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