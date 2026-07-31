Kanwar Yatra: Chief Secretary, DGP review arrangements, security

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary SP Goel and Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Thursday held a review in Bareilly of security and other arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra in the state.

The meeting was attended by all senior officials of Bareilly zone, including ADG Ramit Sharma, divisional commissioners and DIGs of Bareilly and Moradabad ranges and DMs and police chiefs of all the districts in the zone.

DGP Krishna said, “Any incident that appears minor on normal days can become the cause of serious consequences during the Kanwar Yatra. Therefore, the response of the police and administration to every incident must be prompt, balanced, and effective.”