Kanpur: At least 5 dead, several injured in electric bus accident

At least five people were killed and several others injured following an accident early on Friday involving an electric bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city, the police said.

In a statement on its official Twitter handle, the DCP of East Zone Kanpur said police officials and ambulances were rushed to the spot between Ghantaghar and Tat Mill cross road, after the accident was reported. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. He added that three cars and several bikes were hit in the accident, while bystanders have been injured as well.

A search is underway for the driver and a probe into the matter has been initiated, the DCP added.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind and Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi expressed their condolences.

कानपुर में हुई बस दुर्घटना में कई लोगों के हताहत होने की खबर से अत्यंत दुःख हुआ है। इस घटना में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं। मैं घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 31, 2022

“Deeply saddened by the news of many casualties in the Kanpur bus accident. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the President wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

Priyanka Gandhi said: “Very sad news of a road accident was received from Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to God that the injured recover soon.”