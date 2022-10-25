scorecardresearch
Viral clip from UP: 13-yr-old injured girl seeks help, bystanders shoot videos

A 13-year-old girl was Sunday (October 23) found injured and bleeding in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district, the police said. In videos posted online, the girl is seen lying on the ground covered in blood while bystanders shoot pictures and videos of her.

“She went out to purchase a gullak (piggy bank) on Sunday but did not return home after which her family members started searching for her,” said Superintendent of Police, Kunwar Anupam Singh.

An eyewitness who spotted her alerted the police. “Manoj Pandey, the concerned police outpost in-charge, immediately reached the spot and took the girl to the hospital,” SP Singh added.

According to the SP, CCTV footage in the area showed the girl talking to a youth. “The identity of the youth is being ascertained. Only after the reports, could it be said whether the girl was raped on not,” said SP Singh.

Sharing the video on its twitter handle the Uttar Pradesh Congress said, “In Kannauj, an innocent girl covered in blood was suffering on the roadside, but people were busy making videos. The question is, who is the culprit? And when will they be caught?”

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 11:52:56 am
Live Blog

