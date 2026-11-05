UP man ties wife to chair, burns her alive. He suspected an affair

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades o... Read More
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- Kannauj
- man kills wife
An argument between a couple over an alleged extramarital affair ended in a tragedy in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj, with a man allegedly tying his wife to a chair and burning her alive. The woman’s shrieks shocked the neighbourhood, but no one could rescue her as the couple’s house went up in flames. Police arrested the accused, Sukhbir Singh, before he could leave the district. He had escaped the burning house with his two children after allegedly setting his wife on fire.
Mayank Mishra, Circle Officer of Chhibramau, where the incident took place, said primary investigation revealed that Sukhbir Singh, who had been working in Haryana’s Hisar district for over a decade, suspected his wife, Sonam (30), of being in an extramarital affair with someone in his village in Kannauj. He returned home two days ago, and the couple had several arguments over the issue since then.
They quarrelled on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Early on Thursday, the neighbours heard Sonam’s screams and saw smoke billowing out of his house. When people gathered outside, flames had enveloped the house and Sonam’s screams echoed through the locality.
Local residents called the police, and some tried to throw water on the fire to extinguish it. But none could enter the burning house. A fire engine arrived later and put out the fire, but it was too late. A burnt body on a chair and a nylon string were found at the spot.
Police said circumstantial evidence indicates that Sonam was tied to the chair, doused with petrol, and set on fire. The room smelled of petrol, and a burnt bottle with some petrol was also found, police said. The Circle Officer said Singh left the burning home with his children – a son and a daughter, both aged under 10 – and was trying to leave for Hisar when the police team caught him on Thursday afternoon.
A brief interrogation of the accused and his children confirmed that the altercation between the couple turned violent on Thursday morning. Singh allegedly beat up Sonam, forced her into a chair, and tied her to it with a nylon string. He had earlier bought a litre of petrol. He allegedly poured it on Sonam, set her on fire, and escaped with the children as she screamed for help. The children told the police that their father threatened them and forced them to leave with him.
According to police, Sukhbir and Sonam married about 10 years ago in Hisar after a relationship. She later moved to Sukhbir’s home in Kannauj because they quarrelled frequently when they lived together in Hisar.