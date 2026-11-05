UP man ties wife to chair, burns her alive. He suspected an affair

An argument between a couple over an alleged extramarital affair ended in a tragedy in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj, with a man allegedly tying his wife to a chair and burning her alive. The woman’s shrieks shocked the neighbourhood, but no one could rescue her as the couple’s house went up in flames. Police arrested the accused, Sukhbir Singh, before he could leave the district. He had escaped the burning house with his two children after allegedly setting his wife on fire.

Mayank Mishra, Circle Officer of Chhibramau, where the incident took place, said primary investigation revealed that Sukhbir Singh, who had been working in Haryana’s Hisar district for over a decade, suspected his wife, Sonam (30), of being in an extramarital affair with someone in his village in Kannauj. He returned home two days ago, and the couple had several arguments over the issue since then.