UP-Japan investment meet starts Tuesday: Focus on green projects, semiconductors, jobs

To further expand this industrial ecosystem, the Yogi government has also planned to develop a dedicated ‘Japanese City’ on 500 acres of land in YEIDA. (File Photo)

More than 200 leading Japanese industrialists, CEOs, business representatives and policymakers are expected to participate in the ‘UP–Japan Investment Meet 2026’ to be held in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi from August 18 to 23, the state government said Monday.

The Japanese delegation will be welcomed in New Delhi on August 18 by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This will mark the beginning of the five-day programme aimed at advancing investment and technological cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and Japan, as well as generating employment in the state.

The Japanese delegation will be led by Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, as per a statement issued by the state government. Along with Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Uttar Pradesh, the delegation will explore opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, clean and green energy, semiconductors, digital infrastructure, skill development and tourism.