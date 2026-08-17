UP-Japan investment meet starts Tuesday: Focus on green projects, semiconductors, jobs

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More than 200 leading Japanese industrialists, CEOs, business representatives and policymakers are expected to participate in the ‘UP–Japan Investment Meet 2026’ to be held in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi from August 18 to 23, the state government said Monday.
The Japanese delegation will be welcomed in New Delhi on August 18 by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This will mark the beginning of the five-day programme aimed at advancing investment and technological cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and Japan, as well as generating employment in the state.
The Japanese delegation will be led by Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, as per a statement issued by the state government. Along with Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Uttar Pradesh, the delegation will explore opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, clean and green energy, semiconductors, digital infrastructure, skill development and tourism.
At the event organised by Invest UP, the representatives of Japanese companies will interact with senior officials of the Central and state governments, Indian industry and educational institutions. Separate sessions will be held in Delhi, Lucknow, Agra, Greater Noida and Varanasi, with an aim to conceptualise investment, joint ventures and technological partnerships across various sectors.
Under the programme, a CEO Roundtable and inaugural session will be organised on August 19 in New Delhi. Senior representatives, including Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will participate.
The main state-level investment conference of the UP–Japan Investment Meet will be held on August 21 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. Government-to-Business (G2B) and Business-to-Business (B2B) matchmaking sessions will be organised, where Japanese investors will be able to directly interact with representatives of the state government and Indian business groups.
Major Japanese industries expected at the conference include JETRO, Escorts Kubota, Kubota Corporation Japan, Toshiba India, Motherson Group, Setolas Asia, Honda Trading Corporation India, Daikin Airconditioning India, Sumitomo Corporation India, Spark Minda–Toyodenso, and Panasonic.
The event will also include a virtual ground-breaking ceremony of projects by Escorts Kubota and Minda Corporation, in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region. With investment worth over Rs 3,191 crore, the region is moving towards becoming a major hub for Japanese manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh.
An Escorts Kubota project worth Rs 2,025 crore has been proposed in Sector-10 of YEIDA. Tractors, construction equipment and related products will be manufactured here.
Minda Corporation is also developing two important projects in YEIDA. These projects will be established in Sector-10 and Sector-24. A total investment of Rs 1,166 crore has been proposed in both projects, and they are expected to generate around 6,440 jobs. The projects will manufacture ignition switch-cum-steering locks, mechatronic components, wiring harnesses and related connection systems.
To further expand this industrial ecosystem, the Yogi government has also planned to develop a dedicated ‘Japanese City’ on 500 acres of land in YEIDA. It will be developed as an integrated industrial base for Japanese companies along with their suppliers and ancillary industries. Through the ‘Japanese City’, preparations are underway to develop an entire supply chain around large industries, and to generate jobs.
The Summit will give a special priority to sectors linked with the future economy. Under green energy, investment opportunities in renewable energy, clean technology and green hydrogen will be presented to Japanese companies. In the manufacturing and automotive sectors, auto components, electronics and semiconductors will be key focus areas. Discussions will also be held on possibilities of Japanese investment in digital infrastructure sectors such as Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and data centres.
Skills and workforce development have been made key themes of the UP-Japan Investment Meet. Special discussions will be held on industry-academia collaboration along with technical training.
Along with industrial investment, tourism and culture are also among the major themes of this conference. Keeping in view Japan’s Buddhist cultural connection, possibilities related to tourism and infrastructure development in the Buddhist Circuit associated with Varanasi, Sarnath and Kushinagar will be showcased. Opportunities related to tourism and smart civic infrastructure in Agra will also be presented before the Japanese delegation.
Programmes to be held from Delhi to Lucknow, Greater Noida, Agra and Varanasi will link this partnership with different sectors.
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