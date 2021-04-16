Uttar Pradesh imposes night curfew in 10 dists with more than 2,000 active cases

With the number of Covid cases reaching an all-time high in the state, the state government on Thursday ordered to impose a strict curfew from 8 pm to 7 am in districts with more than 2,000 active cases.

The decision came on the day when 22,439 people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours – the highest single-day jump since the pandemic broke out in the state – pushing the number of active cases above 1.29 lakh. At present, the number of active cases is almost twice the number of the highest active cases recorded last year.

At least 10 districts in the state now have more than 2,000 active infection cases. Lucknow reported 35,865 active cases, Prayagraj 13,237 and Varanasi 11,562. Rest of the seven districts are Kanpur Nagar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Bareilly, Jhansi and Ballia. The fresh cases reported include 5,183 from Lucknow, 1,888 from Prayagraj, 1,859 from Varanasi and 1,263 from Kanpur Nagar. At least 40 more districts have reported more than 100 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

The state recorded 104 Covid related deaths, including 26 in Lucknow and 10 in Kanpur Nagar, since Wednesday. With this, the toll reached 9,480 so far in the state.

Earlier, to ensure adequate oxygen supply in the state, oxygen plants are being established in eight medical colleges and autonomous medical colleges in the state. The state government is setting up oxygen plants at government medical colleges in Azamgarh, Banda and autonomous state medical colleges at Ayodhya, Basti and Bahraich. Plants at government medical colleges at Saharanpur and Ambedkar Nagar and autonomous Medical College Firozabad will be set up by the Centre’s designated agency.

The state government has claimed to have already purchased adequate number of ventilators, High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) and Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure (BIPAP) for government hospitals and medical colleges to treat critical patients. Currently, the state claims to have more than 5,000 ventilators, 1,600 HFNC and 1,000 BIPAP in medical colleges and hospitals, in addition to those in private hospitals.

As the first phase of the state panchayat elections took place Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for strict adherence to Covid protocol.