Uttar Pradesh: House of murder accused demolished, police order probe

RAMPUR police on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the demolition of a murder accused’s house. Residents had alleged that police had demolished the house. But the local Circle Officer claimed that they had no role in it. A video of the demolition was shared widely on social media in which a bulldozer is seen demolishing the house.

Superintendent of Police (Rampur) Ankit Mittal confirmed that an inquiry is being conducted on the demolition of the accused’ s house.

According to police, a group of men on Tuesday opened fire at Waseem, a 35-year-old businessman, outside his house at Lalpur Kala village under Tanda police station.

While Waseem died, his uncle Haroon, a former village pradhan, and another resident of the area sustained bullet injuries.

In a complaint to the police, Waseem’s family accused neighbour Shaukat and his three sons of hatching the murder plot. Shaukat and his one son, Junaid, are currently lodged in jail in connection with another case.

Police said the murder was a fallout of political rivalry.

Waseem’s cousin Shakeel Ahmed said the tension between Shaukat and Waseem has been brewing since last year’s panchayat election when Shaukat’s wife Noorjahan lost the election to Waseem’s sister-in-law Tabassum.

According to Shakeel, Shaukat’s family fled the village after police came to arrest his sons. “Around an hour after reaching the village, police called bulldozer and demolished the house of Shaukat. Everyone in the village witnessed the incident,” said Shakeel Ahmed.

The police, however, denied the charge. “The residents of the area demolished the building,” said local circle officer Srikant Prajapati.

Meanwhile, police arrested two persons in connection with the murder case. Station House Officer (Tanda) Gaurav Singh Yadav said the two accused – Haroon and Rahat, both relatives of Shaukat – were arrested from Delhi. “They tried to escape while they were being brought from Delhi. The escort team acted swiftly and open fire in which they got injured. They suffered a bullet injury in their legs and are undergoing treatment at a hospital,” the SHO said.