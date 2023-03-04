Uttar Pradesh : House of another ‘Atiq aide’ & village pradhan demolished

THE PRAYAGRAJ Development Authority (PDA) on Friday demolished the house of a village pradhan as the two-storeyed building was constructed “without completing formalities” from the authorities concerned. This is the third such demolition in three days and was done amid heavy police deployment.

Pradhan of Ahmedpur Asrauli village, Noor Zahira, is the wife of Mashuk Uddin, 65, a history-sheeter with 15 cases against him and allegedly a long-time associate of jailed former MP Atiq Ahmed, police said. PDA secretary Ajeet Kumar Singh said the action was taken after it was found during an inquiry that the map of the house of Mashuk Uddin was “not approved” by the authorities concerned. He added that the demolition order was issued after all formalities were completed.

Sources said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) authorities had also issued notice to Mashuk Uddin over the construction of the house.

On Friday afternoon, a team of PDA officials and the local police reached Ahmedpur Asrauli village with JCB machines. After vacating the house and completing after legal formalities,, the PDA started demolition work. A large crowd gathered at the spot falling under Pooramufti police station limits.

This was the third demolition in the past 72 hours — the first on Wednesday when the PDA demolished a house belonging to Jafar Ahmed. The next day, PDA razed the house of gun shop owner Safdar Ali. Both houses were located in Dhoomanganj police station area of Prayagraj. Police claim that Atiq’s wife was allegedly staying at Jafar Ahmed’s house on rent after her house was demolished. Safdar Ali is said to be an aide of Atiq Ahmed. PDA officials claim that the buildings were torn down because they were constructed without completing formalities.

“We have, so far, not found involvement of Jafar Ahmed and Safdar Ali in the murder case of Umesh Pal,” said a senior police officer.

The PDA’s action comes less than a week after jailed ex-MP Atiq Ahmed, his wife and sons were booked for killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, Umesh Pal and his two gunners. Atiq’s younger brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf is also named in the FIR.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Prayagraj police are hunting for the assailants, who were allegedly involved in murder and conspiracy. A senior police officer said, they have identified seven persons, who were actively involved in the murder case of Umesh Pal and his two gunners. One of Atiq’s sons was also allegedly involved in the crime and he is presently on the run.

Atiq’s younger brother Ashraf is lodged in Bareilly jail Atiq is in a jail in Gujarat. Police have so far found involvement of 10 persons in the case but seven are those, who are said to be present at the spot. Prayagraj Police team have refused to share details of the investigation citing that it would hamper the investigation.