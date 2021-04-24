Uttar Pradesh: Highest single-day jump with 37,328 cases & 199 deaths

Migrant workers heading from Delhi to Gorakhpur on a truck on Thursday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported the highest number of fresh cases with the figure reaching 37,328, along with 199 deaths in the last 24 hours – another highest for the state.

The highest number of fresh cases were reported from Lucknow (5,682), Prayagraj (1954), Kanpur Nagar (1,993), Varanasi (1483) and Meerut (1361). The state capital reported the highest number of deaths in the last 24 hours with 14 deaths, followed by Prayagraj with 12, Varanasi and Chandauli with 10 each and Gautam Budh Nagar with nine deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 22,566 people were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the total number of discharged patients to 7.28 lakh.

The highest number of active cases were reported from Lucknow, which had 53,475 cases on Friday, with Prayagraj recording 17,019 cases, and Kanpur cases.

The state on Friday had a total 2,73,653 active cases, and has till now recorded a total of 10,737 deaths due to the virus.

In the last 24 hours, 2,25,236 samples were tested taking the total number of tests till now to 3.93 crore.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal said till date, a total of 95,64,090 people have been given the first dose, while 18,77,291 people have been given both doses. “Vaccination drive will continue even on Sunday during weekend curfew,” said Sehgal.

Talking about the oxygen situation in the state, Sehgal said, “For future, we are working to give hospitals machines, which can produce oxygen from the atmosphere. The Health Department has already issued order for 31 hospitals to get such machines. In the next 15-20 days, this process will be done and plants will be put up at these hospitals,” said Sehgal.

“We are giving special attention to the need for oxygen. I would request you all that not all Covid patients need oxygen. Only one or two per cent need it,” he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday launched a web portal named oxytracker, which will have information like demand, allotment, live locations of vehicles carrying oxygen, availability in districts and other information.

The portal was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday. Officials said the portal will save time and will help people get medical oxygen in times of need.

Chief Treasury Officer Swatantra Kumar said to make sure patients suffering from Covid-19 receive oxygen on time, an amount of Rs 20 crore was released by the Treasury Department to Northern Railway to make sure the oxygen tankers reach different cities on time.