Journalist beaten to death at Hapur flour mill, FIR filed

A 50-year-old journalist associated with a Hindi newspaper was allegedly beaten to death following an argument at a flour mill in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur on Sunday.

The journalist, Naseem Ahmed, had gone to seek an advertisement for his newspaper ahead of Diwali, police said.

Ahmed had gone to the flour mill along with three other people, including two women, they said, adding that a heated argument broke out over some issue, which escalated into a physical altercation.

A murder case has been registered at the Hapur Dehat police station against four persons by name and several unidentified persons. “We have detained three people for questioning in connection with the case,” said Paras Malik, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Hapur Dehat police station.