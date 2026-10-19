Journalist beaten to death at Hapur flour mill, FIR filed

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The journalist, Naseem Ahmed, had gone to seek an advertisement for his newspaper ahead of Diwali, police said.

By: Express News Service
1 min readLucknowOct 19, 2026 05:00 AM IST
Journalist beaten to death at Hapur flour mill, FIR filedA murder case has been registered at the Hapur Dehat police station against four persons by name and several unidentified persons. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A 50-year-old journalist associated with a Hindi newspaper was allegedly beaten to death following an argument at a flour mill in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur on Sunday.

The journalist, Naseem Ahmed, had gone to seek an advertisement for his newspaper ahead of Diwali, police said.

Ahmed had gone to the flour mill along with three other people, including two women, they said, adding that a heated argument broke out over some issue, which escalated into a physical altercation.

A murder case has been registered at the Hapur Dehat police station against four persons by name and several unidentified persons. “We have detained three people for questioning in connection with the case,” said Paras Malik, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Hapur Dehat police station.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments