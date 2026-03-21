UP govt preparing for 5th groundbreaking event to launch projects worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore

According to the official, over the last nine years of the Yogi government, there has been expansion of infrastructure. (ANI Photo)

The state government is preparing for the fifth groundbreaking ceremony to launch new projects worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore, an official said on Friday, adding that through four ceremonies, projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore have already been implemented.

According to the official, over the last nine years of the Yogi government, there has been expansion of infrastructure such as expressways, airports, and logistics networks ensuring the availability of essential facilities for investors.

Plug-and-play facilities for industries and deregulation reforms were also implemented. Since the formation of the government, Uttar Pradesh has received investment proposals worth more than Rs 50 lakh crore, the official said, adding the government removed minor criminal provisions across 13 Acts for making business operations simpler.