UP govt preparing for 5th groundbreaking event to launch projects worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore

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The state government is preparing for the fifth groundbreaking ceremony to launch new projects worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore, an official said on Friday, adding that through four ceremonies, projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore have already been implemented.
According to the official, over the last nine years of the Yogi government, there has been expansion of infrastructure such as expressways, airports, and logistics networks ensuring the availability of essential facilities for investors.
Plug-and-play facilities for industries and deregulation reforms were also implemented. Since the formation of the government, Uttar Pradesh has received investment proposals worth more than Rs 50 lakh crore, the official said, adding the government removed minor criminal provisions across 13 Acts for making business operations simpler.
The government’s policy has also focused on developing sector-specific industrial zones to promote investment. Under this approach, clusters dedicated to specific industries are being developed across the state. Projects such as Film City, Toy Park, Logistics Hub in the Yamuna Expressway region, Pharma Park in Jhansi-Lalitpur, Mega Textile Park in Lucknow-Hardoi, Perfume Park in Kannauj, and plastic, garment, and leather clusters in Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Hardoi are becoming strong drivers for attracting region-specific investments, the official said.
“The state government is focused on high-tech sectors such as AI, data centres, electronics, and advanced manufacturing, creating new opportunities for youth alongside investment growth,” the official added.
The government has expanded the road network with 63,383 kilometres of road widening and strengthening work, while 35,433 kilometres of rural roads were constructed to connect villages with main routes.
The official said 1,740 bridges have been constructed, while extensive work has also been completed to connect tehsil and block headquarters with better road infrastructure.
About 55 per cent of expressways in the country are in Uttar Pradesh, the official said, adding projects such as the Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, and Gorakhpur Link Expressway have been developed under the Yogi government.
Among other key projects include Noida International Airport at Jewar, country’s first multi-modal terminal in Varanasi and the freight village developed over 100 acres, the official said.
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