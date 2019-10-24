UP govt’s defence on crimes against women: Look at crime rate, not absolute numbers

EVEN AS the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) says that Uttar Pradesh tops the states in crimes against women and children with maximum number of cases, the BJP government on Wednesday said that one has to look at the “crime rate” instead of the “absolute numbers” to come to a conclusion.

The government claimed that on the basis of the crime rate — number of cases per lakh of the population — Uttar Pradesh is at 16th place in crimes against women and at 22nd spot in rape cases.

The NCRB data, according to a press statement issued by the state government, was based on “the absolute number of cases registered”and not the “crime rate”.

Talking to mediapersons in Lucknow, Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that UP has the highest population in the country and therefore reports showed more crimes in UP based on the absolute number.

The government’s statement came a day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had targeted the BJP government over the NCRB data. In a tweet, Priyanka said more than 56,000 cases of crime against women were there and the number excluded the cases that weren’t reported. She questioned if the data was not serious enough for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take cognizance.

“As per the NCRB report, a total of 30,62,579 crime cases were registered under the IPC and total 3,10,084 cases among them were in Uttar Pradesh which is 10.1 per cent of the total. However, Uttar Pradesh has 17.65 per cent of the total population. Based on reports in some newspapers, under different headlines, are showing that there is more crime in UP when the absolute number is looked at,” read the press statement.

It added that in order to understand the crime situation, the crime rate is a better and more reliable tool and NCRB has defined crime rate as crime per one lakh population. According to the NCRB report a total of 56,011 cases of crime against women and 19,145 cases of crime against children were reported in the state in 2017.

“As per the recent NCRB data, compared to other states in 2017, Uttar Pradesh is at present on 26th place in dacoity, 22nd in murders, 31st in burglary, 22nd in rape and 16th in crime against women. In total the state was at 24th place,” the statement read.

“The data says that in action against criminals compared to other states, Uttar Pradesh is at third place in arresting under IPC crimes, third in conviction of arrested accused, first in conviction in crime against women, first in conviction in cyber crime, first in seizure of arms, first in fake currency seizure and fifth in recovery of property,” it added.

ADG (Law and Order) P V Ramasastry earlier told mediapersons that in case of violent crimes, there were 64,450 cases in 2017 in comparison to 65,090 in 2016, showing a decrease. This was after an increase of 27 per cent in case of violent crimes was registered from 2015 to 2016, Ramasastry said.

“After a detailed study, it is clear that from 2016 to 2017, there was a significant decrease with 11.5 per cent drop in murders, 7.4 per cent in dacoity, 9 per cent in loot, 54 per cent in money collection and 29.2 per cent decrease in kidnapping for ransom. In the tenure of the present government, there is a clear direction to register 100 per cent cases and still there is decrease in cases,” he said.

He also claimed that the situation of Uttar Pradesh was much better that other states when it comes to action against criminals and meting out punishment and it was clear that with attempts by the government, a feeling of safety had increased among people.