Uttar Pradesh: Govt teacher ‘shows students movie on phone’, suspended

A teacher at a government primary school in Shamli district was suspended Saturday for allegedly showing his students a film on his phone in class. A video of the purported incident is being circulated on social media. Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Shamli, Gita Verma said, “Arvind Kumar has been suspended on the basis of a video doing the rounds on social media and news reports. Block Education Officer Rakesh Walia has been directed to conduct an inquiry.” The teacher had been posted at the school a year ago.

“In the video, Arvind Kumar is seen lying on the ground and looking into his cellphone, while children are sitting close to him. What he was looking at on the phone will be part of the inquiry,” Verma added.

Arvind Kumar, 37, denied the allegation. “On Friday morning, the school’s acting headmaster Hitesh Kumar had gone to a meeting and I was the lone teacher in school. At around 10.30 am, I felt pain in my stomach. It was interval time, so I lay down on the ground. I called up Hitesh Kumar and informed him about my health. He asked me to wait and said he would return soon,” he said.

“I was lying on the ground and the children were playing near me. A few minutes later, I again picked up my phone to call Hitesh Kumar. I was searching for his phone number when a few mediapersons arrived. Since the children were looking into my phone, they thought I was showing them a film,” he added.

Hitesh Kumar said, “Arvind Kumar had called me around 12 pm and told me he was not feeling well. There are 47 children in the school. After the incident, I spoke to a few children and they said that during interval time, Arvind Kumar was playing a song on his phone. The children said Arvind was not well and was lying on the ground.”

