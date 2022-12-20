scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Govt implements Fire and Emergency Services Act

According to the statement, the Government of India had circulated the Model Fire service Bill, 1958 and the amended Model Fire and Emergency Service Bill, 2019 for adoption by the state governments in a bid to bring uniformity in the Fire Services Act across the country.

The state government had also given its approval to the Centre's directive with the implementation of the 'Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act-2022'.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced that it has implemented the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022 which will strengthen fire and emergency services in the state, according to a statement released by the government.

The state government had also given its approval to the Centre’s directive with the implementation of the ‘Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act-2022’.

Apart from fire prevention, the Uttar Pradesh Fire Services personnel have to be trained for rescue operations during emergencies like building collapse, earthquakes and biological hazards etc, the press release stated.

More from Lucknow

“A proper balance will be established between the duties and responsibilities of the fire department for the effective performance of statutory and state duties with the adoption of the Model Fire and Emergency Service Bill, 2019,” the statement read.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 04:27:48 am
