Uttar Pradesh govt hikes dearness allowance of its employees to 38% from Jul 1, 2022

Ahead of Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced increasing dearness allowance and dearness relief of its employees and pensioners from 34 per cent at present to 38 per cent with effect from Jul 1.

“UP CM Yogi Adityanath has decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief from the present 34 per cent to 38 per cent with effect from 01.07.2022 keeping in mind the wider interest of the state employees and pensioners/ family pensioners,” tweeted Chief Minister’s office from it Twitter handle.

When contacted, officials said further details are awaited.