Uttar Pradesh govt’s Ganga Expressway project gets panel’s green nod

Environment clearance for the Uttar Pradesh government’s Ganga Expressway was granted by the state-level environment assessment authority on Saturday.

Projects covered under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Notification of 2006 need to get environmental clearance before work under the project can be started.

“The clearance has been taken by U.P. Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) under the notification rules,” said a senior UPEIDA official.

A statement issued by UPEIDA said that the estimated cost for the project is Rs 36,230 crore. “The project is being undertaken under the PPP model. The tender process for the project is already being carried out in an expedited manner,” said the statement.

The expressway will be 594-km long and will start from the Meerut-Bulandshahr road (NH-334) from Meerut’s Bijauli village and will end at Prayagraj Bypass (NH-19) in Prayagraj’s Judapur Dandu village. The expressway will go through 12 districts – Meerut, Hapur, Bulandhshar, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareilly, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

“The expressway will be going through 140 rivers and water bodies and the expressway will have six lanes, and the work for land acquisition for the project is already underway and 94 per cent of it is done,” said the statement.

“A total of 12,000 people will be hired on a temporary basis for the construction work of the expressway. Once finished, it will employ around 100 people at toll plazas,” added the statement.