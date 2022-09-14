scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Uttar Pradesh | Govt: At 7.93 crore, state has highest number of Jan Dhan accounts in country

Of the 7.93 crore Jan Dhan accounts, 54.3 per cent (4.31 crore) accounts are in the name of women, according to the government.

According to the state government, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of accounts opened under the Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojana. (Representational/File)

With over 3.50 crore new accounts opened over the past five years for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Uttar Pradesh presently has around 7.93 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts – the highest in the country – the state government stated on Tuesday.

Of the 7.93 crore Jan Dhan accounts, 54.3 per cent (4.31 crore) accounts are in the name of women, according to the government. As per the government, the figures indicate how people in the state are reaping benefits of various welfare schemes launched by the government. Till Match 2022, the accounts had deposits worth Rs 33,774 crore, against Rs 5,565.10 crore in March 2021, the government said.

According to the state government, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of accounts opened under the Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojana. More than 10 crore 10 crore people in the state are getting benefits of government schemes through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the accounts. The beneficiaries include pensioners, scholarship holders, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiaries and farmers, among others.

Recently, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the ‘One Gram Panchayat, One Banking Correspondent’ programme targeting those living in rural areas while ‘bank mitras’ and ‘bank sakhis’ were appointed to help villagers access banking facilities with ease.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
More from Lucknow

“Now, on an average, one banking outlet is providing its services every 1.5 kilometres in the state,” as per the government details. “The banking business in the state has crossed Rs 21 lakh crore in the quarter that ended in March, 2022 and digital transactions have increased more than three times to Rs 426 crore – up from Rs 122 crore in the past five years,” the government claimed.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 03:38:55 am
Next Story

Atul Rai acquitted in murder attempt case

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Brilliant Sane goal wins it for Bayern against Barcelona
UEFA Champions League

Brilliant Sane goal wins it for Bayern against Barcelona

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement