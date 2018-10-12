Uttar Pradesh govt appoints Vivek Tiwari’s wife as OSD in Lucknow civic body

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma (extreme right) handed over the appointment letter to Kalpana on Wednesday. (PTI photo) Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma (extreme right) handed over the appointment letter to Kalpana on Wednesday. (PTI photo)

The government on Thursday offered a job to Kalpana Tiwari, wife of Vivek Tiwari who was shot dead last month by a constable after he allegedly tried to evade a routine check. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma handed over the appointment letter to Kalpana in which she was offered the post of Officer on Special Duty in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation. The move is keeping in with the government’s promise to offer a job to the mother of two minor girls.

Meanwhile, an application for police custody of the accused — constables Prashant Chaudary and Sandeep Kumar — was rejected by a court on Thursday, which also extended the accused policemen’s 14-day judicial remand. According to the appointment letter, the post was generated specially for the appointee and would cease to exist after her resignation, retirement or death. The post has a pay scale of Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500.

Read | Three cops protest arrest of constable who shot dead Apple staffer, suspended

Kalpana, who had earlier demanded a government job in the wake of the murder and a fair investigation, said she accepted the government’s offer, although she is unsure about the date of joining.

“The main matter was the issue of justice. I always said that I trusted the government and the state government is gradually fulfiling all the promises they made to me. I am hopeful that I would get justice the same way. I am satisfied with the investigation and believe that it is going in the right direction,” said Kalpana. “I never demanded a CBI investigation, but just an unbiased one. Everybody knows who the guilty are and the only thing that needs to be done is to punish them. On the matter of some policemen protesting in support of the accused, I had already requested senior police officers to look into that and they took action. I am satisfied with that.”

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App