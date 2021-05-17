Uttar Pradesh government sets up Covid centres for cops across 66 districts

The community healthcare centre at Chinhat in Lucknow is being converted to a 60-bed Covid hospital. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

With an aim to provide prompt and adequate healthcare to the police force, which are at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic, the UP government on Sunday said that it has set up Covid Care Centres at Reserve Police Lines across 66 districts and 34 PAC battalions.

The centres will be equipped to provide proper isolation and quarantine facility, as well as immediate medical aid to asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic police personnel. The centres have a total of 2,993 beds, of which 299 are oxygenated. An additional provision of 628 beds has been made for better treatment of the afflicted personnel of the state PAC. Of these, 45 are oxygen beds.

According to a statement issued by the state Information Department, as many as 589 police personnel have already received treatment at these Covid care centres. Of them, 244 personnel have been discharged on recovery, while another 322 are still undergoing treatment. A 107-bed centre, exclusively for its frontline workers, has been set by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and another 236-bed centre has been put together by the Training Directorate to provide immediate and proper medical treatment to policemen should they catch the virus.

In some districts, police have arranged more beds by utilising their own resources. This has resulted in an increase of 200 beds in Gorakhpur, 120 beds in Aligarh and 110 in Hardoi. At least 90 beds have been arranged in Ghaziabad of which 40 are oxygenated, 60 in Bahraich, 66 in Muzaffarnagar; 57, including 20 oxygen beds, in Lucknow Commissionerate; 30 oxygen beds in Meerut; a further 52, including 10 oxygen beds, in Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, 16 oxygen beds in Kanpur Commissionerate and 54 in Varanasi Commissionerate.