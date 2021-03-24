Uttar Pradesh government recognition now mandatory for playschools

According to the official, the government wants to fix the schools’ responsibility to ensure the safety of their students and control the hefty fees that they charge (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh has decided to make government recognition mandatory for pre-primary schools. A government spokesperson on Tuesday said the Basic Education Department had been directed to formulate rules on the matter.

According to the official, the government wants to fix the schools’ responsibility to ensure the safety of their students and control the hefty fees that they charge. At present, plenty of “playgroups” are functional in the state. Till now, there was no requirement for these pre-primary schools, or playschools, to get government recognition.



Officials said to provide recognition to these schools and set rules and guidelines, the state administration has formed a separate unit under the “Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan”. Instructions have also been given to develop Anganwadi centres across the state as playschools. Anganwadi workers will be trained till March 31 to run these education centres. There are about 1.89 lakh Anganwadi centres across UP. Children up to six years are provided education and proper nutrition in these centres.