Uttar Pradesh government launches statewide crackdown, over 100 institutes face action

A day after the tragic fire at a coaching centre in Lucknow’s Aliganj, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a statewide inspection crackdown against coaching institutes flouting building safety norms, even as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) began its probe into the incident Tuesday.

Inspections were carried out at coaching centres and institutes across major cities, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Agra and Meerut, with more than 100 institutes facing action for allegedly violating safety and building norms.

Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions, joint teams comprising officials from the administration, police, fire services, development authorities and electrical safety departments carried out inspections across various districts on Tuesday. The inspections focused on fire-fighting equipment, emergency exits, structural safety of buildings and compliance with regulatory requirements. Authorities also checked whether institutes were operating with valid registrations and permits.

Over 30 centres sealed in Kanpur

One of the biggest crackdowns was reported from Kanpur’s coaching hub, Kakadeo, where more than 30 coaching institutes were sealed by teams of the Kanpur Development Authority and fire department. Officials reportedly found several serious violations, including the use of basements — approved only for parking — as classrooms accommodating large numbers of students. In many cases, fire safety clearances were either absent or no longer valid.

Similar action was reported from Mirzapur, where around a dozen institutions were sealed.

Prayagraj, Varanasi also under scanner

In Prayagraj, officials said only 15 of the city’s 97 registered coaching institutes had obtained No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the fire department. The department has constituted 10 teams to conduct continuous inspections. The Prayagraj Development Authority also sealed the Civil Lines premises of Khan Global Studies coaching institute during the drive.

In Varanasi, joint teams of the Varanasi Development Authority and fire department inspected coaching centres and libraries, finding multiple violations of fire safety norms. Authorities said several establishments had been sealed for operating without approved building plans or in violation of sanctioned land use conditions.

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Inspections are also underway in Jaunpur and Chandauli, informed officials.

SIT meets victims, forensic evidence collected

The SITon Tuesday started its probe into the tragedy, conducting a detailed inspection of the gutted building and interacting with injured victims undergoing treatment at the KGMU hospital.

The two-member SIT, constituted on the directions of the CM, comprises Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Amrit Abhijat and ADG (Lucknow Zone) Praveen Kumar. The team spent over an hour examining different sections of the building.

Officials said the team documented the site extensively through photographs and examined various aspects related to the origin and spread of the fire. The SIT also reviewed the building layout and safety arrangements as part of its inquiry into possible lapses.

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Speaking to reporters, Amrit Abhijat said: “Information received from the injured and evidence gathered from the site will form an important part of the investigation. Several persons will be questioned during the course of the probe,” he said.

ADG Praveen Kumar said the inquiry was examining the role and responsibilities of all departments linked to the building and its operations.

After inspecting the site, the team visited the KGMU hospital and met injured victims to gather firsthand accounts of the incident. Officials said the statements of survivors could help investigators reconstruct the sequence of the events leading up to the fire.

Meanwhile, a team from the Uttar Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), led by director Adarsh Kumar, collected samples from the spot, including debris, burnt electrical equipment, wires and other materials. The samples will be examined to help determine the cause of the blaze and identify any technical failures or safety violations.

CM vows ‘no compromise’ on fire safety

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Reviewing the Aliganj fire incident in a meeting with senior officials Tuesday evening, CM Adityanath described the tragedy as a “major lesson” for the state, directing the authorities to launch a mission-mode fire safety audit across the state.

“The unfortunate incident in Lucknow is a big lesson for the state. Every effort must be made to ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” he said, while ordering comprehensive fire safety audits of hospitals, nursing homes, medical colleges, coaching institutes, shopping malls, government buildings and other commercial establishments.

The Chief Minister stressed that the campaign should first focus on awareness and compliance, while ensuring that no citizen is harassed in the name of enforcement.

‘Basements can’t be used as coaching centres’

Reiterating strict adherence to land-use and building regulations, the CM said buildings must be used only for the purposes for which they were approved.

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“Basements approved for parking cannot be used for coaching institutes or any other commercial activity,” he said, adding that residential buildings should not be used for commercial operations in violation of norms.

Need for faster emergency response

The CM reviewed the rescue operation carried out by the fire department, SDRF and health authorities after the fire and emphasised the need to further reduce emergency response times.

“The quicker the response, the more effective the rescue operation during emergencies,” he said.

Officials informed the meeting that 14 ambulances were rushed to the spot immediately after the incident. Adityanath also ordered priority fire safety audits of all government and private hospitals and medical institutions.

Expansion of fire services

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During the review, the Director General of Fire Services informed the Chief Minister that Uttar Pradesh currently has 326 permanent fire stations across 296 of its 350 tehsils. Another 26 fire stations are ready for inauguration, while construction of 25 more is underway. Detailed project reports are being prepared for 47 additional centres.

Earlier in the day, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said all district magistrates have been instructed to carry out a comprehensive survey of coaching institutes operating in their districts and prepare a detailed list of such establishments.

“Students’ safety and quality education cannot be compromised. The government is committed to ensuring discipline, transparency and accountability in the education sector,” Upadhyay said.

A formal communication in this regard was issued by Special Secretary (Higher Education) Nidhi Srivastava directing the DMs to identify coaching institutes operating without registration and ensure compliance with the provisions of the Act.

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The letter states that regular inspections of registered institutes will be conducted to verify students’ safety measures, basic infrastructure and administrative arrangements, as part of the state’s effort to strengthen oversight of the rapidly expanding coaching sector.