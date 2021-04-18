Uttar Pradesh government eases Covid curfew norms for industries, exam candidates

The Uttar Pradesh government Saturday announced some relaxation during the 35-hour curfew, which is being enforced owing to the increasing Covid-19 cases in the state. The curfew, starting from 8 pm on Saturday till 7 am on Monday, was announced on Friday.

Additional Chief secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said all continuous process industries will be allowed to run and the employees can travel to workplaces.

“All industries shall remain open, except those closed for weekly off on Sunday. Industries, including pharmaceutical, which are directly linked to the fight against Covid will remain open,” said Awasthi. All marriages that are scheduled on Saturday and Sunday can be held with a cap of 50 people inside closed spaces and 100 in open spaces. People will have to follow all precautions as per SOP, including masks, social distancing and use of sanitisers, he said.

“Examinations such as NDA will be allowed and examiners and candidates should carry their ID cards. Their movement will automatically be allowed by the district administration and police,” said Awasthi. He said public transport will be allowed to run with 50 per cent capacity. “For funeral services at cremation or burial grounds not more than 20 people shall be allowed,” he said.