An Uttar Pradesh gangster wanted in 35 criminal cases was killed in a police encounter after a routine vehicle-checking drive allegedly turned into an exchange of fire in Ambedkar Nagar district, leaving two policemen with bullet injuries.
Wahid Abu, 35, a resident of Ghazipur district, was killed on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. He was allegedly involved in dacoity, contract killing and illegal arms supply cases registered across Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Chandauli and Sultanpur districts, the police said.
According to the police, a vehicle-checking drive was underway in the Kotwali area on the intervening night of November 17 and 18 when officers spotted two men approaching on a motorcycle from the Ahirauli side. When the police team attempted to stop the motorcycle, the pillion rider allegedly opened fire.
Bhupendra Singh, Station House Officer of Akbarpur police station, and Head Constable Sonu Yadav sustained bullet injuries to their hands in the firing, the police said.
A chase and an escape
The two accused then fled towards the Shiv Baba ground area on the motorcycle, the police said, adding that though they pursued the suspects and repeatedly asked them to surrender, the duo continued firing at them.
The police allegedly retaliated in self-defence, during which one of the men, identified as Wahid, sustained bullet injuries. His associate escaped under the cover of darkness, the police said.
Wahid was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
From 2014 to 2023
The first case against Wahid was registered in Azamgarh district in 2014 on charges of attempt to murder. Subsequently, nine more cases were lodged against him in the district, followed by cases in other districts.
The last case against Wahid was registered under the Arms Act by the Government Railway Police in Chandauli in 2023.
“He was also wanted in a case registered in Gorakhpur,” Arun Kumar, Circle Officer, Ambedkar Nagar, said.