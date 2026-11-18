An Uttar Pradesh gangster wanted in 35 criminal cases was killed in a police encounter after a routine vehicle-checking drive allegedly turned into an exchange of fire in Ambedkar Nagar district, leaving two policemen with bullet injuries.

Wahid Abu, 35, a resident of Ghazipur district, was killed on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. He was allegedly involved in dacoity, contract killing and illegal arms supply cases registered across Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Chandauli and Sultanpur districts, the police said.

According to the police, a vehicle-checking drive was underway in the Kotwali area on the intervening night of November 17 and 18 when officers spotted two men approaching on a motorcycle from the Ahirauli side. When the police team attempted to stop the motorcycle, the pillion rider allegedly opened fire.