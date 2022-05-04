13-year-old UP girl allegedly raped by cop at police station when she went to file rape case

A 13-year-old Dalit rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly raped again by the station house officer (SHO) when she went to the police station to file a complaint against four men for kidnapping and gangraping her.

After the girl, who was allegedly kidnapped, taken to Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, raped by four men and dumped back home, narrated her ordeal to a Childline team, the police lodged a case against six people, including the SHO and her aunt. The SHO has been suspended.

“The aunt and two men have been arrested. Raids are on to trace the other accused,” said Lalitpur’s superintendent of police Nikhil Pathak. “It is part of our investigation to find out why the rape case was not filed when the victim reached the police station for the first time (April 26),” added Pathak.

According to the police, the girl’s mother filed a complaint saying that on April 22, four local men kidnapped her daughter and took her to Bhopal. They stayed in Bhopal for three days and allegedly raped her.

On April 26, the men left the girl at the local police station and she was handed over to her aunt. A day later, the police called the girl to the police station to record her statement. In the evening, the girl’s aunt took her to the station house officer’s room, where he raped her, the complaint has alleged.

Once again, the girl was handed back to her aunt and her parents were allegedly kept in the dark. On April 30, the police handed the girl over to the Childline team for counselling and she narrated her ordeal.