Uttar Pradesh: Four injured as groups clash in Chandauli

A motorcycle was set ablaze and the school bus was vandalised after an argument between two groups led to a clash in Alinagar police station area of Chandauli on Wednesday evening that left four persons injured.

The groups, one with members from the Yadav community and the other Dalit community, filed cross FIRs, based on which two persons were arrested. One person received serious injuries while three suffered minor injuries. Chandauli SP Santosh Kumar Singh said the situation was under control.

“The incident took place on Wednesday at around 7pm when members of the Dalit community were taking out a procession in Nai Basti locality for Saraswati idol immersion. The bike of Ram Ashish Yadav, belonging to the Yadav community, brushed against Shivam who was walking with the procession. Dalit community members, part of the procession, slapped Ashish who left the spot and returned with a group of his community members. A war of words erupted between the groups that soon turned violent,” said Singh, adding that though the clash was between people from two different castes, there was no caste angle to the incident.

Atul Narayan Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Alinagar police station, said, “Dalit community members in their FIR said that they were attacked with sticks by Yadav community members. Chhote Lal Yadav who reportedly came to intervene suffered serious head injuries. The bike of Chhote’s brother, Bhagwan Das, was set ablaze. A school bus stationed nearby was vandalised during the clash that went on for around 10 minutes before police reached there.”

An FIR was registered against five from the Yadav side under sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Another FIR was registered against four from the Dalit side under sections 323, 504 and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the IPC. Among the nine named, Ram Ashish Yadav and Dhannu Yadav have been arrested, while others are absconding, police said.