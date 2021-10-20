Uttar Pradesh: Former MP & son latest to quit Congress

The exodus of senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders continued on Tuesday as former MP Harendra Malik and his son Pankaj, a former MLA and current vice-president of the state Congress Committee, quit the party on Tuesday. The father and son are prominent faces in western Uttar Pradesh.

Claiming that they resigned because of “karyakarta ki andekhi [neglect of party workers]”, Pankaj told The Indian Express, “We have just resigned. We have been with the party in the worst of times but it was becoming difficult as grassroots workers were not being heard. Leadership is very good, but because of some issues workers are being neglected. Thus, we decided to resign and give up the membership of the party.”

Pankaj Malik was one of the Congress’ young faces and was part of the team set to lead the party in the 2022 Assembly elections. He was elected to the state Assembly from Shamli in 2007 and 2012. Asked if he and his father would join another party, Pankaj said they had not yet decided on the matter and added that a decision would be announced soon.

In the past few months, several senior Congress leaders have left the party, including former Union minister Jitin Prasada (now a minister in the state BJP government), former MP Raja Ram Pal (he has joined the Samajwadi Party), and former MLAs Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, Gayadeen Anuragi and Vinod Chaturvedi.