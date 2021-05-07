Uttar Pradesh: FIRs against Barabanki hospital & doctors for ‘medical negligence’

Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged and investigation is underway, the CO added. (Express Photo)

Two FIRs have been registered against hospital administration and doctors of Mayo Institute of Medical Sciences in Barabanki over allegations that the oxygen supply of a patient was withdrawn leading to her death and for extortion during treatment of another patient.

Two doctors of the institute have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing the disappearance of evidence.

In a complaint, based on which the FIR was filed at Kotwali police station on Wednesday, one Dr Manoj Kumar has alleged that his sister died after the doctors at the hospital removed her oxygen supply on April 26.

“The complainant has alleged that his sister’s condition had improved on April 26, after which Dr Vinay Pandey and Dr Ramesh Mishra pressured him to take his sister elsewhere. He alleged that the doctors withdrew the oxygen supply to his sister, leading to her death,” said Circle Office (City) Seema Yadav.

Another FIR was lodged against the hospital administration for alleged extortion and intimidation.

As per the complainant, Lucknow resident Dushyant Kumar, the hospital staff threatened him, demanded more money during the treatment of his father between April 14 and 27.

“The case has been lodged against the hospital administration as no one has been named in the complaint. We have invoked sections for dishonest misappropriation of property possessed by deceased person at the time of death and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace,” said the Circle Officer.