Uttar Pradesh: Firemen who touched Sikh driver’s beard suspended

The Uttar Pradesh government Wednesday suspended two fire department officers for allegedly touching the beard of a Sikh truck driver in Shamli two days earlier. An SP rank officer will conduct an inquiry into the incident.

Action was taken after Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh re-tweeted a video of the incident.

“Deplorable incident. Shameful that a man in uniform should show such scant regard for the religious sentiments of a common man. Request @myogiadityanath to take the cop concerned to task. A strong message needs to go out that @BJP4India doesn’t condone such behaviour,” Singh tweeted.

UP Police’s official Twitter handle soon replied, “We regret the whole incident sir. The concerned policeman is being suspended and the whole incident will be inquired by an SP rank officer…”

Shamli SP Ajay Kumar confirmed the suspension Vinod Kumar and Om Singh.

“A fire tender from Meerut was coming back from chief minister’s duty in Shamli on Monday. On Meerut-Shamli highway, a truck was coming from the wrong side… and it brushed against the fire tender. An argument started. The firemen asked the driver to pay for the loss. During the verbal duel, one of the firemen allegedly touched the beard of the driver. Angry, he challenged the firemen with a sword,” said Subhash Singh, SHO of Shamli Kotwali.