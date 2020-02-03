Uttar Pradesh: FIR against BSP MLA for sexual harassment

BSP MLA Shah Alam, also known as Guddu Jamali, is an MLA from Mubarakpur assembly seat in Azamgarh. (Representational Image) BSP MLA Shah Alam, also known as Guddu Jamali, is an MLA from Mubarakpur assembly seat in Azamgarh. (Representational Image)

Police here on Sunday booked BSP MLA Shah Alam for allegedly sexually harassing a woman. A 32-year-old woman, who earlier worked at a real estate firm run by the MLA, had filed a complaint, alleging that Alam harassed her and threatened when she objected, said police. Alam, also known as Guddu Jamali, is an MLA from Mubarakpur assembly seat in Azamgarh.

“The woman alleged that the MLA used to harass her and when she worked in his office last year. She alleged that the MLA also sent her objectionable audio clips on her WhatsApp. She was terminated from the job a few months after she objected. An FIR has been lodged against Shah Alam,” Station House Officer (Gomti Nagar) Amit Dubey said. He did not respond to The Indian Express’s calls.

