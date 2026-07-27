UP man kills ailing 1-year-old daughter, frames neighbours to settle old feud

Police brought Bablu in for detailed questioning on Saturday, during which he broke down and admitted to having killed his daughter himself. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)

Last Thursday, a grieving father walked into a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad, accusing four neighbours of killing his one-year-old daughter in a stone-pelting attack.

Days later, the case took a startling turn: police said the complainant himself had strangled the child, allegedly driven by mounting debt over her medical treatment, before trying to frame his neighbours over an old rivalry.

The breakthrough came after the post-mortem revealed that the child had died due to strangulation. Doctors found no injuries consistent with stone-pelting, officials said.

The accused, Bablu alias Dablu, a resident of Gaugaura village, was arrested on Saturday. Police said Bablu and his neighbour, against whom the original complaint had been filed, are from the Jatav community.