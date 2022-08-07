Uttar Pradesh: Eye on Pasmanda Muslims votebank, BJP plans outreach

A month after Bharatiya Janata Party brass called for an outreach programme focussing on Pasmanda Muslims in its national executive meet in Hyderabad, the party’s minority wing in Uttar Pradesh is planning to reach out to the community members who have benefitted from the different welfare schemes rolled out by the Centre or the Yogi Adityanath-led state government.

BJP Minority Morcha’s Uttar Pradesh unit has identified over 44,000 polling booths across the state with significant population of Pasamanda Muslims.

“Usually, when our leaders tour districts, they meet people from the community and beneficiaries of schemes randomly. But, soon such outreach programmes will be held in an organised manner. With a focus on all 44,000 booths, we will speak to at least 100 beneficiaries from the Pasmanda Muslim community in each polling booth in the first phase of the programme. A schedule of such programmes is being finalised and will be announced very soon,” said Kunwar Basit Ali, who’s president of BJP Minority Morcha’s Uttar Pradesh unit.

He added that during the interactions, the discussions held will be about how the members of the community have benefitted from the schemes launched by the BJP government.

Ali said that there were around 4.5 crore Pasmanda Muslims in Uttar Pradesh who have benefitted from the schemes rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union and Yogi Adityanath-led state governments. “With the welfare schemes, the BJP has successfully created a separate section of beneficiaries within Muslims,” he said.

“The party hopes that if leaders meet beneficiaries from the Pasmanda Muslim community regularly, they could become a new votebase for the BJP. And if they support the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, that will hamper chances of opposition parties,” said another party leader.

Sources said the minority wing will be organising a three-day training camp in Lucknow from August 27 where party workers will learn about how to talk to minority communities – especially Muslims – and convince them to support the BJP.

According to BJP insiders, the party hopes to develop a new vote bank of Pasmanda Muslims after nearly eight per cent of the voters from the community favoured it during the 2022 Assembly elections.