scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Uttar Pradesh: Eye on Pasmanda Muslims votebank, BJP plans outreach

According to BJP insiders, the party hopes to develop a new vote bank of Pasmanda Muslims after nearly eight per cent of the voters from the community favoured it during the 2022 Assembly elections.

Written by Lalmani Verma | Lucknow |
August 7, 2022 2:57:39 am
BJP Minority Morcha’s Uttar Pradesh unit has identified over 44,000 polling booths across the state with significant population of Pasamanda Muslims. (File Photo)

A month after Bharatiya Janata Party brass called for an outreach programme focussing on Pasmanda Muslims in its national executive meet in Hyderabad, the party’s minority wing in Uttar Pradesh is planning to reach out to the community members who have benefitted from the different welfare schemes rolled out by the Centre or the Yogi Adityanath-led state government.

BJP Minority Morcha’s Uttar Pradesh unit has identified over 44,000 polling booths across the state with significant population of Pasamanda Muslims.

Read in Explained |Explained: Who are Pasmanda Muslims, focus of BJP outreach?

“Usually, when our leaders tour districts, they meet people from the community and beneficiaries of schemes randomly. But, soon such outreach programmes will be held in an organised manner. With a focus on all 44,000 booths, we will speak to at least 100 beneficiaries from the Pasmanda Muslim community in each polling booth in the first phase of the programme. A schedule of such programmes is being finalised and will be announced very soon,” said Kunwar Basit Ali, who’s president of BJP Minority Morcha’s Uttar Pradesh unit.

He added that during the interactions, the discussions held will be about how the members of the community have benefitted from the schemes launched by the BJP government.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...Premium
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...Premium
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...

Ali said that there were around 4.5 crore Pasmanda Muslims in Uttar Pradesh who have benefitted from the schemes rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union and Yogi Adityanath-led state governments. “With the welfare schemes, the BJP has successfully created a separate section of beneficiaries within Muslims,” he said.

“The party hopes that if leaders meet beneficiaries from the Pasmanda Muslim community regularly, they could become a new votebase for the BJP. And if they support the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, that will hamper chances of opposition parties,” said another party leader.

Sources said the minority wing will be organising a three-day training camp in Lucknow from August 27 where party workers will learn about how to talk to minority communities – especially Muslims – and convince them to support the BJP.

More from Lucknow

According to BJP insiders, the party hopes to develop a new vote bank of Pasmanda Muslims after nearly eight per cent of the voters from the community favoured it during the 2022 Assembly elections.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 02:57:39 am

Most Popular

1

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

2

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

3

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: India beat SA 3-2 to reach Men’s Hockey final, Ravi, Vinesh and Naveen win gold in Wrestling

Featured Stories

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Opinion

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
CWG Day 9 LIVE

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable
CWG

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable

India beat Windies, seal T20I series

India beat Windies, seal T20I series

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Premium
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement