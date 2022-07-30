Uttar Pradesh: Eye on 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP begins 3-day training camp for its senior leaders

ENGAGING ITS senior functionaries to prepare the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP on Friday started a three-day state level training camp for senior leaders, including ministers, in Chitrakoot.

Party national vice-president in-charge Radha Mohan Singh inaugurated the camp with former national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao and UP state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal. Amid speculation that Cabinet minister Swatantra Dev Singh has resigned from the post of party state president a few days after completion of his term, he too reached in the camp in the role of the party’s state president and will stay there during the entire three-day camp.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address the concluding session of the training camp on March 31.

The party has decided on 15 topics for lectures during the camp. These include —history of the BJP, vichar parivar, sanskritik rashtravad, election management, social media management and significance of the BJP in contemporary political scenario of the country and others. P Muralidhar Rao addressed one session today on “Ekatm manavvad’ on Friday.

All Cabinet ministers of the state government, party state office-bearers, union ministers and national office bearers from UP, head of all morchas and district in-charges have been invited in camp. Minister of States of the state government have not been invited in the meeting.

Among the union ministers, only Mahendra Nath Pandey and S P Singh Baghel attended the camp on Friday, according to sources.

The BJP has already held training sessions at district level in the past two months. Participants will be told about the key party campaigns and strategies to reach out to different sections of the society.