Uttar Pradesh: Etah-Aligarh police probe woman found with gunshot wounds, FIR against parents

Police in Etah have registered an FIR against the parents of an 18-year-old woman after she was found alive with gunshot injuries in her neck near a canal under Malawan police station area of the district on Wednesday morning.

According to police, Nisha, 18, was spotted with grievous injuries near a canal by locals and taken to the Etah district hospital, from where she was referred to a hospital in Aligarh.

“In a statement to the police, Nisha said that her father Afroz, mother Noor Jahan and maternal uncle Ishtiyaq tried to kill her. On the basis of a complaint received from locals, we have lodged an FIR against the three under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and are looking for them. The girl has also alleged that her parents tried to kill her over her relations with 21-year-old Amir from Aligarh,” Station House Officer (SHO) of Malawan police station Vipin Kumar Tyagi said.

Nisha, who is now recovering, also told the police that she was taken to the canal by her parents and uncle on the pretext of visiting a relative and was shot in her neck. Assuming that she was dead, they dumped her in the canal and fled, said the SHO.

Meanwhile, Aligarh police said that a missing person’s complaint was lodged by Amir’s family at Civil Lines Police Station on the night of July 6.

“On July 7, we found a body of an unidentified person inside a drain in the area. The body was identified as that of Amir and started probing the murder. During our probe, we found that the boy had last spoken to a girl named Nisha. When we went to her house in Aligarh, we found it was locked and were told by neighbours that the family has gone to Etah, where they have another house, due to an emergency. When we sent a team to Etah on Wednesday, we found that Nisha was found near a canal with serious injuries,” SHO of Aligarh Civil Lines Police Station, Amit Kumar, said.

According to the police, the post-mortem report of Amir stated that he die of head injuries caused by a blunt object.

Aligarh police have now lodged a case of murder against four unidentified persons. “The investigation is underway and will name the people soon based on the girl’s statement and the evidence we have collected,” SHO Kumar said.