‘On way to make new India’: CM Yogi Adityanath shares image with PM Modi

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears up for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday shared images of him in deep conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He tweeted the pictures along with a verse signifying their vision for a “new India”.

हम निकल पड़े हैं प्रण करके

अपना तन-मन अर्पण करके

जिद है एक सूर्य उगाना है

अम्बर से ऊँचा जाना है

एक भारत नया बनाना है pic.twitter.com/0uH4JDdPJE — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 21, 2021

The Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh since Friday, which began with the inauguration and launch of infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 6,000 crore in the Bundelkhand region. He then headed to Lucknow to attend a two-day conference of senior police officials.

Sounding the poll bugle for Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi had recently inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway in presence of CM Adityanath, stating that Uttar Pradesh was previously “a hub of mafia and poverty” but the expressway is a testimony to the development the state has witnessed in the recent past.

The BJP is focusing on regaining 78 seats where the party and its allies had lost in the 2017 Assembly elections. CM Adityanath has been touring these constituencies, inaugurating and laying a foundation of new projects.

According to sources in the BJP, Adityanath has launched new infrastructure projects, inaugurated projects and addressed public meetings in 19 such constituencies so far and he will visit the remaining seats in the coming days. “The target is to win at least 55 of those seats in 2022. Along with the CM, both the deputy CMs will also hold similar programmes soon in such constituencies,” said a BJP leader.