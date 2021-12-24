Uttar Pradesh News LIVE, UP Election 2022: Allahabad HC urges Centre to stop political rallies amid Omicron scare

UP Election 2022 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath looks at a model of a project during inauguration and foundation stone laying of various development projects, in Varanasi, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)

UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday urged the central government to stop political rallies from being held in election-bound states amid rising cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19. A Bench of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, while allowing the bail application of a petitioner in a case, said the number of patients infected with Omicron are increasing and there is a possibility of a third wave.



Addressing a rally after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of 27 projects worth Rs 2,095 crore in his Varanasi parliamentary constituency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday hit out at the opposition parties in the state saying their dictionary contains “mafiavad” and “parivarvad”, but “for us, the priority is ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’.”

This is Modi’s second visit to his constituency in 10 days. He was here on December 13 to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. He laid the foundation stone of the Banas Dairy Sankul at a UP State Industrial Development Authority food park in Varanasi. He also digitally transferred Rs 35-crore bonuses to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy, and laid the foundation stone for a biogas-based electricity generation plant for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant in Ramnagar. To reduce land ownership issues at the grassroots, the Prime Minister virtually distributed rural residential rights record ‘Gharauni’ under the Swamitva scheme of the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj to over 20 lakh residents of the state.

The PM also inaugurated multiple urban development projects, including six for the redevelopment of Old Kashi wards, a parking-and-surface park at Beniabag, beautification of two ponds, a sewage treatment plant in Ramna village and the provisioning of advanced surveillance cameras at 720 locations under the Smart City Mission.