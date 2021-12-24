Uttar Pradesh News LIVE, UP Election 2022: Allahabad HC urges Centre to stop political rallies amid Omicron scare

UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday urged the central government to stop political rallies from being held in election-bound states amid rising cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19. A Bench of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, while allowing the bail application of a petitioner in a case, said the number of patients infected with Omicron are increasing and there is a possibility of a third wave.
Addressing a rally after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of 27 projects worth Rs 2,095 crore in his Varanasi parliamentary constituency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday hit out at the opposition parties in the state saying their dictionary contains “mafiavad” and “parivarvad”, but “for us, the priority is ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’.”
This is Modi’s second visit to his constituency in 10 days. He was here on December 13 to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. He laid the foundation stone of the Banas Dairy Sankul at a UP State Industrial Development Authority food park in Varanasi. He also digitally transferred Rs 35-crore bonuses to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy, and laid the foundation stone for a biogas-based electricity generation plant for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant in Ramnagar. To reduce land ownership issues at the grassroots, the Prime Minister virtually distributed rural residential rights record ‘Gharauni’ under the Swamitva scheme of the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj to over 20 lakh residents of the state.
The PM also inaugurated multiple urban development projects, including six for the redevelopment of Old Kashi wards, a parking-and-surface park at Beniabag, beautification of two ponds, a sewage treatment plant in Ramna village and the provisioning of advanced surveillance cameras at 720 locations under the Smart City Mission.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Thursday accused rivals BJPand the Samajwadi Party (SP) of painting a communal colour to the upcoming Assembly elections in UP, and stressed the need to warn people against such designs.
“The rival parties, including the BJP, Samajwadi Party and others, are busy painting a Hindu-Muslim colour to the elections to hide their shortcomings. The BSP people will have to go to every village and every house to warn the people. This task must begin now,” Mayawati, who has convened a meeting of in-charges of all the 18 divisions and all 75 district presidents to review poll preparations, told mediapersons here. Read more.
As part of its poll campaign Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon focusing on women in UP, the Congress on Thursday announced marathons for women in Lucknow and Jhansi on December 26.
“The first three winners in both the marathons will be awarded a scooty, and those coming fourth to 25th will get a smartphone each. The next 100 will get fitness bands, while the next 1,000 women will get medals,” said Mamata Choudhary, the president of UP Congress’s women wing. While the minimum age for participation has been fixed at 16 years, the party said that there will be no entry fees for the participants. “The registration process will be done online as well by submitting the form,” said Choudhary. Read more.
A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an inquiry into the land transactions in Ayodhya, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thursday argued that the probe ordered by the state government is inadequate and said the Supreme Court should investigate the matter.
The probe was ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government on a day The Indian Express published an investigative report that elected public representatives and relatives of state government officials bought land parcels in Ayodhya after the November 9, 2019 Supreme Court verdict clearing construction of a Ram temple in the district.
Addressing a press conference with Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala at the AICC headquarters, Priyanka said, “The Uttar Pradesh government yesterday (Wednesday) said that they are ordering a probe. Who is conducting the probe? A district-level officer.” Read More
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday demanded that the Bharat Ratna be conferred on former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.
On the Kisan Diwas today, we demand that the Bharat Ratna be conferred on the former prime minister, who devoted all his life for farmers and the country, Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi on the leader's 119th birth anniversary.
The birth anniversary of Charan Singh is observed as Kisan Diwas. (PTI)
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday demanded a high level inquiry into the revelations of an investigative report claiming that elected public representatives and relatives of state government officials bought land parcels in Ayodhya after the November 9, 2019, Supreme Court verdict clearing construction of a Ram temple in the district.
Responding to The Indian Express report, Mayawati said that the Supreme Court should intervene and the Centre should direct the Uttar Pradesh government to cancel these land deals.
The former UP chief minister’s statement came after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an inquiry into transactions and sought a report within a week. Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said cow is mother and sacred to many people and those who find this as "sin" don't realise that livelihood of crores of people depends on cattle.
The PM was addressing a rally after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of 27 projects worth Rs 2,095 crore in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, just months ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Taking a jibe at rival parties, he said those making jokes on cows and buffaloes forget that the livelihood of crores of people depends on "pashudhan" (livestock). "Cow is mother and sacred to us," he said, adding that some find it as "sin". (PTI)
Attacking the Opposition, PM Modi said BJP government's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' 'cannot be found in their (Opposition) syllabus'.
'Their syllabus, dictionary and vision is all about Mafiawad and Parivarwad', Modi said.
With his family members testing positive for Covid-19, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said he will keep away from public programmes for three days as a precautionary measure.
Taking to twitter, he wished the joint rally of alliance partners SP-Rashtriya Lok Dal in Iglas 'immense success'. "Due to family members testing positive for coronavirus, I will not attend public programmes for three days as a precaution. Best wishes for the immense success of today's Iglas joint rally and appeal to all the workers to participate with full enthusiasm and energy," Yadav tweeted in Hindi. He also attached his negative RT-PCR test certificate.
The former chief minister's wife and former SP MP Dimple Yadav had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. (PTI)
"Milk production in India has increased by about 45% as compared to the last 6 to 7 years. Today, India produces about 22% of the world's milk. I am happy that today Uttar Pradesh is not only the largest milk producing state in the country, but also ahead in expansion of dairy sector," Modi said
"Today, foundation stone has been laid for 'Banas Dairy Sankul' as strengthening the dairy sector is one of the top priorities of our government," said Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated 22 development projects worth over Rs 870 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.
After his wife and daughter tested positive for Covid-19, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that he will not be participating in public events for the next three days as a precautionary measure. Yadav shared a picture of his own Covid test results, which showed that he had tested negative for the infection.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaks at an event to mark Kisan Diwas on ex-PM Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary: "We all know that before 2014, farmers were forced to die by suicide. Lakhs of farmers had died by suicide. But after 2014, with implementation of pro-farmer polices, you can see results."
On the day The Indian Express published an investigative report that elected public representatives and relatives of state government officials bought land parcels in Ayodhya after the November 9, 2019, Supreme Court verdict clearing construction of a Ram temple in the district, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an inquiry into transactions and sought a report within a week.
Confirming this, Manoj Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue), Uttar Pradesh, said, the Chief Minister has sought a report with relevant documents in the next 5-7 days. “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the newspaper report. An inquiry has been ordered on his directive. An officer of the rank of Special Secretary has been asked to conduct the probe,” Singh told The Indian Express.
An official said Radhey Shyam Mishra, Special Secretary, Department of Revenue, has been asked to conduct the probe. Read more.