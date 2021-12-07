PM Modi in Gorakhpur Live Updates: PM to inaugurate Rs 9,600-crore development projects today

PM Modi in Gorakhpur Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Tuesday will inaugurate projects worth Rs 10,000 crore in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Modi would inaugurate in Gorakhpur a fertiliser factory worth Rs 8,603 crore, an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) that has been built at a cost of Rs 1,011 crore, and a hi-tech lab of the Indian Council of Medical Research-Regional Medical Research Centre (ICMR-RMRC) in Gorakhpur.
“The arrival of PM Modi on December 7 in Gorakhpur will fulfil the dreams of eastern UP that were neglected by the failures of the previous governments,” Adityanath said, adding that that the three mega projects constitute the biggest investment so far in eastern UP.
“What was impossible for the Opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it possible. The prime minister has provided these projects for the welfare of farmers, women, youth, children and for the upliftment of the region in the wider public interest. The Opposition considered them to be vote banks till now,” said the chief minister, adding that the projects would also benefit the people of Bihar and Nepal.
A day after a Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and party workers allegedly scuffled with the police at the venue of an event in Chandauli district addressed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police on Monday filed an FIR against legislator Prabhunarayan Singh Yadav and others on charges of using criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duty, and wrongful restraint.
A purported video of the incident showed the Sakaldiha MLA involved in a tussle with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anirudh Singh. The case was filed at the Balua police station against the MLA, one Santosh Yadav and 100 to 150 unidentified people based on a complaint from sub-inspector Shiv Shankar Singh.