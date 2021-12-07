scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
PM Modi in Gorakhpur Live Updates: PM to inaugurate Rs 9,600-crore development projects today

🔴 PM Modi in Gorakhpur Live Updates: “The arrival of PM Modi on December 7 in Gorakhpur will fulfil the dreams of eastern UP that were neglected by the failures of the previous governments,” Adityanath said

By: Express Web Desk | Lucknow, New Delhi |
Updated: December 7, 2021 9:25:54 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Noida (PTI)

PM Modi in Gorakhpur Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Tuesday will inaugurate projects worth Rs 10,000 crore in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Modi would inaugurate in Gorakhpur a fertiliser factory worth Rs 8,603 crore, an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) that has been built at a cost of Rs 1,011 crore, and a hi-tech lab of the Indian Council of Medical Research-Regional Medical Research Centre (ICMR-RMRC) in Gorakhpur.

“The arrival of PM Modi on December 7 in Gorakhpur will fulfil the dreams of eastern UP that were neglected by the failures of the previous governments,” Adityanath said, adding that that the three mega projects constitute the biggest investment so far in eastern UP.

“What was impossible for the Opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it possible. The prime minister has provided these projects for the welfare of farmers, women, youth, children and for the upliftment of the region in the wider public interest. The Opposition considered them to be vote banks till now,” said the chief minister, adding that the projects would also benefit the people of Bihar and Nepal.

Live Blog

PM Modi in Gorakhpur Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Rs 9,600-crore development projects in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. To inaugurate Gorakhpur fertiliser plant, fully functional complex of AIIMS and new building of ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in Gorakhpur. Follow latest news below

09:25 (IST)07 Dec 2021
Chandauli: Day after scuffle at CM event venue, FIR filed against SP MLA

A day after a Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and party workers allegedly scuffled with the police at the venue of an event in Chandauli district addressed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police on Monday filed an FIR against legislator Prabhunarayan Singh Yadav and others on charges of using criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duty, and wrongful restraint.

A purported video of the incident showed the Sakaldiha MLA involved in a tussle with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anirudh Singh. The case was filed at the Balua police station against the MLA, one Santosh Yadav and 100 to 150 unidentified people based on a complaint from sub-inspector Shiv Shankar Singh.

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav news, Samajwadi Party, SP news, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Keshav Prasad Maurya news, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav (File)

Yogi: Azamgarh turned into ‘fortress of terror’ under SP

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Azamgarh had become a “fortress of terror and criminals” under the 2012-17 Samajwadi Party (SP) government, causing an “identity crisis” for youths of the district. He credited his government for ridding Azamgarh, an SP bastion, of the stigma.

Addressing a public meeting after launching development projects in Lalganj tehsil of Azmagarh, Adityanath said, “Azmagarh had become a fortress of terror under the SP rule. An identity crisis had emerged before youths here.” The CM said Azamgarh youths were turned away from hotels and dharmshalas in other parts of the country.

‘Gundagardi’, ‘mafiagardi’ were at peak in UP during SP’s rule: Mayawati

As campaigns heat up with the Assembly elections round the corner, Bahujan Samaj PArty (BSP) president Mayawati on Monday alleged that “gundagardi” (hooliganism) and “mafiagardi” (rule of the mafias) were at peak in Uttar Pradesh when the Samajwadi Party (SP) was in power.

The statement comes days after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra levelled similar accusations against the former Akhilesh Yadav government.

Battle of poll slogans begins in Uttar Pradesh: ‘Kaam damdar’ vs ‘Akhilesh aaiye’

Dates for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are yet to be announced but the battle of poll slogans and songs is already underway.

 

