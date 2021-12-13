PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE Updates: Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath corridor today

PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath corridor on his two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, starting Monday, December 13.
Varanasi is also the Lok Sabha constituency of Modi. The temple city’s Rs 339-crore project, the foundation of which was laid by Modi on March 8, 2019, has been completed in less than three years as planned, despite the Covid pandemic. The corridor project was conceptualised to create an easily accessible pathway for the pilgrims, who had to meander through congested streets to take a dip in the Ganga and offering the water of the holy river at the temple.
With the UP Assembly elections around the corner, different political parties have sought credit for the recent development projects in the state such as the Purvanchal Expressway, which was inaugurated last month. For the Kashi Vishwanath corridor as well, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed the project was approved during his term and he has documents to prove it.
A government release said 23 buildings – tourist facilitation centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, city museum, viewing gallery, food court among others — will be inaugurated as part of the project.
Over 3,000 seers, people associated with different religious mutts, artistes and other noted personalities are set to assemble at the venue on Monday to witness the inauguration. The programme will last about 2-3 hours.
“There will be grand celebrations. The inauguration ceremony will be streamed live to over 51,000 places across the state and other parts of the country, and jalabhishek will be performed in Shiv temples across Varanasi. Also, 8 lakh packets of prasad will be distributed along with a booklet about the history of the temple in all the households across Varanas,” said BJP spokesperson Ashok Pandey.