Monday, December 13, 2021
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE Updates: Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath corridor today

PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi News LIVE Updates, UP Election 2022: The temple city's Rs 339-crore project has been completed in less than three years as planned, despite the Covid pandemic.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 13, 2021 9:57:57 am
Devotees sing hymns inside Kashi Vishwanath Temple compound ahead of the inauguration of the new Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, December 12, 2021. (Reuters)

PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath corridor on his two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, starting Monday, December 13.

Varanasi is also the Lok Sabha constituency of Modi. The temple city’s Rs 339-crore project, the foundation of which was laid by Modi on March 8, 2019, has been completed in less than three years as planned, despite the Covid pandemic. The corridor project was conceptualised to create an easily accessible pathway for the pilgrims, who had to meander through congested streets to take a dip in the Ganga and offering the water of the holy river at the temple.

Explained |What is changing at the ancient Kashi Vishwanath temple complex?

With the UP Assembly elections around the corner, different political parties have sought credit for the recent development projects in the state such as the Purvanchal Expressway, which was inaugurated last month. For the Kashi Vishwanath corridor as well, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed the project was approved during his term and he has documents to prove it.

Live Blog

PM Modi in Varanasi, Kashi Vishwanath corridor inauguration LIVE updates: Narendra Modi to begin two-day visit to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, to inaugurate Rs 339-crore project; Follow latest updates here

09:24 (IST)13 Dec 2021
PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath corridor, 8 lakh packets of prasad to be distributed

A government release said 23 buildings – tourist facilitation centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, city museum, viewing gallery, food court among others — will be inaugurated as part of the project.

Over 3,000 seers, people associated with different religious mutts, artistes and other noted personalities are set to assemble at the venue on Monday to witness the inauguration. The programme will last about 2-3 hours.

“There will be grand celebrations. The inauguration ceremony will be streamed live to over 51,000 places across the state and other parts of the country, and jalabhishek will be performed in Shiv temples across Varanasi.  Also, 8 lakh packets of prasad will be distributed along with a booklet about the history of the temple in all the households across Varanas,” said BJP spokesperson Ashok Pandey.

Kashi Vishwanath Dham illuminated with lights ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Varanasi, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo)

What is changing at the ancient Kashi Vishwanath temple complex?

The Kashi Vishwanath corridor, said to be the PM Modi’s dream project, has been built over an area of 5,000 hectares, and seeks to not only decongest but to also transform the temple complex.

The Kashi Vishwanath temple lacked direct access to the Ganga, and a 20-foot-wide corridor was envisaged to connect Lalita Ghat on the holy river to Mandir Chowk on the temple premises.

“Shiva bhakts can take a dip in the river every morning and worship the Lord in the temple, which will now have direct visibility from the ghat,” an official of the Ministry of Culture said.

Tourism push

The improvement of the infrastructure in Varanasi is expected to give a boost to tourism in the holy city as well as in the region, including the Buddhist pilgrimage site of Sarnath.

The Rudraksh Convention Centre, designed like a Shiva lingam, can seat 1,200 people, and has divisible meeting rooms, an art gallery, and multipurpose pre-function areas.

Ganga cruises are planned for tourists, road infrastructure has been upgraded, and the Banaras railway station in the city’s Manduadih area has been revamped with the addition of an air-conditioned waiting lounge.

