Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Uttar Pradesh News Live, UP Election 2022: PM Narendra Modi in Prayagraj today

2022 UP Election Live News, Uttar Pradesh Today Latest Updates, 21 December: The programme, which the government has said is "one-of-its-kind", will be attended by over 2 lakh women.

By: Express Web Desk | Lucknow, New Delhi |
Updated: December 21, 2021 11:06:34 am
UP News LIVE, UP Election 2022 Today UpdatesPrime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Varanasi, December 14, 2021. (PTI Photo, File)

UP Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Prayagraj on Tuesday, where he will participate in an event aimed at empowerment of women through self help groups (SHGs). The programme, which the government has said is “one-of-its-kind”, will be attended by over 2 lakh women. PM Modi will transfer Rs 1,000 to SHGs, benefitting about 16 lakh women members. During the programme, the PM will also lay the foundation stone of over 200 manufacturing units for supplementary nutrition.

Meanwhile, former BJP MLA Ram Iqbal Singh, a critic of his party’s government in Uttar Pradesh, joined the Samajwadi Party Monday. In a tweet, the SP dubbed the Ballia MP’s joining a sign of its “growing caravan”.

Meanwhile, as campaigning heats up, the BJP has gone out of its way to accommodate one of its allies – NISHAD Party chief Sanjay Nishad. The reason is his usefulness as the BJP mops up caste votes for the elections. The party, with its base among fishermen and boatmen, claims influence over “18 per cent of the state’s voters” (others say it is considerably lower) and as many as 160 Assembly seats.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi in Prayagraj today; former BJP MLA Ram Iqbal Singh joins Samajwadi Party; BJP goes out of way for NISHAD party. Follow latest news and updates below:

10:29 (IST)21 Dec 2021
PM Narendra Modi in Prayagraj today for ‘women empowerment event’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh today for an event in Prayagraj, aimed at empowerment of women through self help groups. The government has claimed the “one-of-its-kind” programme will be attended by about 2 lakh women, where PM Modi will initiate transfer of Rs 1,000 crore to Self Help Groups (SHGs) under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) to benefit about 16 lakh women members. Read more here

UP News LIVE, UP Election 2022 Today Updates Around 500 drones light up the sky in Lucknow as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

To highlight achievements of its central and state governments ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the BJP kicked off two-week 'Jan Vishwas Yatras' from six regions in the state on Sunday. Senior party leaders, including BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, flagged off yatras from different locations. The campaign will cover all the 403 Assembly constituencies spread over six regions — Braj, Awadh, western UP, Bundelkhand, Gorakhpur and Kashi — and conclude on January 2.

The Samajwadi Party has been holding similar yatras across the state. The ‘Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra’, led by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, recently entered its seventh leg and has been drawing huge crowds.

Public meetings and welcome ceremonies of yatras will be organised in every assembly segment. Union ministers, senior leaders of the central party leadership and state ministers will take part in these activities.

