Uttar Pradesh News Live, UP Election 2022: PM Narendra Modi in Prayagraj today

To highlight achievements of its central and state governments ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the BJP kicked off two-week 'Jan Vishwas Yatras' from six regions in the state on Sunday. Senior party leaders, including BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, flagged off yatras from different locations. The campaign will cover all the 403 Assembly constituencies spread over six regions — Braj, Awadh, western UP, Bundelkhand, Gorakhpur and Kashi — and conclude on January 2.

The Samajwadi Party has been holding similar yatras across the state. The ‘Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra’, led by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, recently entered its seventh leg and has been drawing huge crowds.

Public meetings and welcome ceremonies of yatras will be organised in every assembly segment. Union ministers, senior leaders of the central party leadership and state ministers will take part in these activities.