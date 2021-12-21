Uttar Pradesh News Live, UP Election 2022: PM Narendra Modi in Prayagraj today

UP Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Prayagraj on Tuesday, where he will participate in an event aimed at empowerment of women through self help groups (SHGs). The programme, which the government has said is “one-of-its-kind”, will be attended by over 2 lakh women. PM Modi will transfer Rs 1,000 to SHGs, benefitting about 16 lakh women members. During the programme, the PM will also lay the foundation stone of over 200 manufacturing units for supplementary nutrition.
Meanwhile, former BJP MLA Ram Iqbal Singh, a critic of his party’s government in Uttar Pradesh, joined the Samajwadi Party Monday. In a tweet, the SP dubbed the Ballia MP’s joining a sign of its “growing caravan”.
Meanwhile, as campaigning heats up, the BJP has gone out of its way to accommodate one of its allies – NISHAD Party chief Sanjay Nishad. The reason is his usefulness as the BJP mops up caste votes for the elections. The party, with its base among fishermen and boatmen, claims influence over “18 per cent of the state’s voters” (others say it is considerably lower) and as many as 160 Assembly seats.
