Thursday, December 23, 2021
Uttar Pradesh Live News, UP Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi to unveil 22 projects in Varanasi

Narendra Modi in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Live News, UP Elections 2022: PM to lay the foundation stone of the Banas Dairy Sankul at a UP State Industrial Development Authority food park in Varanasi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
December 23, 2021 8:47:27 am
Modi in Varanasi: The Prime Minister will virtually distribute rural residential rights record Gharauni to more than 20 lakh people. (File Photo/PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Live News, UP Elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Thursday inaugurate 22 development projects worth over Rs 870 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.

He will lay the foundation stone of the Banas Dairy Sankul at a UP State Industrial Development Authority food park in Varanasi. He will also digitally transfer Rs 35-crore bonuses to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy, and lay the foundation stone for a biogas-based electricity generation plant for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant in Ramnagar.

To reduce land ownership issues at the grassroots, the Prime Minister will virtually distribute rural residential rights record Gharauni to more than 20 lakh people.

In other news, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an inquiry into transactions and sought a report within a week, after The Indian Express published an investigative report on how elected public representatives and relatives of state government officials have bought land parcels in Ayodhya after the November 9, 2019 Supreme Court verdict clearing construction of a Ram temple in the district.

Narendra Modi in Varanasi Live Updates: PM to lay foundation stone of Banas Dairy Sankul and other development projects; Follow latest developments here

Review Meet: UP CM tells officials to make plan for drone manufacturing units

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said that it is planning to set up drone manufacturing units in the state to make the best use of drones in agriculture, disaster management, health, maintenance of law and order, among others.

At a high-level review meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department to take necessary action for setting up drone manufacturing units in the state.

“Considering the importance of drones in various fields, including disaster relief, agriculture, maintenance of law and order, a concrete action plan should be prepared to establish a drone manufacturing unit in the state,” the CM was quoted as saying by the government.

Work started getting done after Modi became PM: UP Governor

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday said that projects started getting completed only after Narendra Modi took over as the prime minister of the country in 2014.

“Modiji aaye toh kaam huye. Baaki to kai log aaye gaye. Kya kya kiya, kisiko  pata hi nahi chala. [After Modi came to power, work started getting completed. Before him, many came and went. What all they did, no one knew],” Patel, who became chief minister of Gujarat after Modi became PM, said at the convocation ceremony of Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) in Meerut on Wednesday.

She said that previous governments both at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh did nothing that was visible to the people, whereas the present government’s work “can be seen and felt by all”.

