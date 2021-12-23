Uttar Pradesh Live News, UP Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi to unveil 22 projects in Varanasi

Modi in Varanasi: The Prime Minister will virtually distribute rural residential rights record Gharauni to more than 20 lakh people. (File Photo/PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Live News, UP Elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Thursday inaugurate 22 development projects worth over Rs 870 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.

He will lay the foundation stone of the Banas Dairy Sankul at a UP State Industrial Development Authority food park in Varanasi. He will also digitally transfer Rs 35-crore bonuses to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy, and lay the foundation stone for a biogas-based electricity generation plant for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant in Ramnagar.

To reduce land ownership issues at the grassroots, the Prime Minister will virtually distribute rural residential rights record Gharauni to more than 20 lakh people.

In other news, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an inquiry into transactions and sought a report within a week, after The Indian Express published an investigative report on how elected public representatives and relatives of state government officials have bought land parcels in Ayodhya after the November 9, 2019 Supreme Court verdict clearing construction of a Ram temple in the district.