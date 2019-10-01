Uttar Pradesh: Eight minors touch live wire, injured

Eight boys, aged between 10 and 15 years, suffered burns after they came in contact with a high tension wire that was being repaired by a lineman in the Jalesar police station area of Etah district Sunday.

While three of the kids with minor injuries are getting treatment at a local community health centre, five were referred to the Agra’s Sarojini Naidu Medical College in serious condition. An FIR was registered against the lineman. “The children admitted here are fine now. There was a high tension wire of 1,100 volts passing through Daulatpur Gilaula village. Recently, the wire broke and on Sunday, local residents called a lineman to repair it. The lineman sent someone to ask the power station concerned to shut the line and started his work. As the new wire he connected was a little loose, he added a jumper wire to it and asked the power station to start the line. The jumper broke and touched the old wire which was on the ground. When the power came, the children were making a bundle of the old wire and were in direct contact with it for one second. They all suffered burn injuries,” said Jalesar circle officer (CO) Gurmeet Singh.

“Luckily the boys did not stay in contact with the wire for more than a second. Otherwise, it may have been fatal,” he added.