Uttar Pradesh: Education service tribunal Bill tabled in first budget session

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel addresses on the first day of the Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow, Thursday Feb. 18, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar)

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Tribunal Bill, 2021 was tabled in the state Assembly on Thursday, the first day of the Budget session, by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma.

The Bill was presented following the government’s decision to take back a similar Bill, which was introduced and passed in 2019 but is pending with Centre for want of Presidential assent. Thus, the new Bill has been introduced with the required amendments.

The statement of objects and reasons for introducing the Bill stated that “in view of rapid growth of litigations involving service matters of teachers and non-teaching employees of basic, secondary and higher educational institutions, there was an urgent need to provide mechanism for speedy resolution of their disputes in order to maintain and improve the quality of efficient functioning of institutions of basic, secondary and higher education.”

It added that the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Tribunal Bill, 2019 was introduced in and passed by the State Legislature in July 2019.

Then it was reserved by Governor Anandiben Patel for consideration of the President. “It has been decided to take back the said Bill from the Government of India and incorporate certain amendments desired in it and introduce a new Bill in place thereof — The Uttar Pradesh Education Services Tribunal Bill 2021”.