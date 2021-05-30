Uttar Pradesh eases curbs in districts with less than 600 active Covid cases

A medical worker collects swab sample of a child passenger for COVID-19 test at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow, Friday, May 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced easing of Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state from June 1. The restrictions will be relaxed in 55 districts that currently have less than 600 active coronavirus cases.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to open from June 1 onwards from 7 am to 7 pm on weekdays.

Government offices will be allowed to function with 50 per cent attendance. Private offices can function adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour and work-from-home mode is to be established where possible.

Not more than five people will be allowed in religious places at a time.

Restaurants can operate home delivery services. Hotels located on highways/expressways can open for dine-in services following Covid protocol.

As many as 25 people can attend weddings at a time while 20 persons are permitted in funeral processions.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain shut. Shopping malls, cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools will also remain shut.

However, the night curfew (7 pm to 7 am) and the weekend restrictions or the ‘corona curfew’ will remain in place.

Meanwhile, Noida and Ghaziabad will continue to be under lockdown as active cases remain above 600. The area is among the 20 districts where “stricter” monitoring will take place in order to bring down cases.

There are nine districts in Western UP that currently have active cases greater than 600.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the administration in NCR districts will increase testing and tracing in order to break the chain of infection.

The Covid situation will be reviewed in a week’s time and a decision on relaxation will be taken accordingly.