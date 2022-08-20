Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude jolts Lucknow

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 took place near Lucknow early on Saturday morning, reported the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake took place at 1.12 am at a depth of 82 km below the ground.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 IST, Lat: 28.07 & Long: 81.25, Depth: 82 Km ,Location: 139km NNE of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India,” said NCS in a tweet.

