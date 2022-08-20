Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude jolts Lucknow

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 took place near Lucknow early on Saturday morning, reported the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The quake took place at 1.12 am at a depth of 82 km below the ground.
Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 IST, Lat: 28.07 & Long: 81.25, Depth: 82 Km ,Location: 139km NNE of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/4JI5H8kFoA@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/QlaEgrtsSF
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 19, 2022
“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 IST, Lat: 28.07 & Long: 81.25, Depth: 82 Km ,Location: 139km NNE of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India,” said NCS in a tweet.
Subscriber Only Stories
More details are awaited.
Heavy rain forces temporary suspension of Vaishno Devi pilgrimage
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
'Important ban is lifted... hosting U-17 WC will help build ecosystem'
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Parliamentary panel inspects development works at Coimbatore railway station
Uttar Pradesh: Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude noted near Lucknow
Heavy rain forces temporary suspension of Vaishno Devi pilgrimage
Daily Briefing: CBI searches Sisodia’s residence; mystery of missing files at Tripura HQ; Dobaara review
US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine
Social media influencer Bobby Kataria among 11 booked by Gurgaon police
Neve Campbell to lead David E Kelley’s drama series Avalon
Gandhi statue outside Hindu temple in New York vandalised
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
Misogyny in court
Raising the dead
What India@75 owes Rajiv Gandhi