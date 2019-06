The Aligarh police have booked the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of a government hospital, Dr Geeta Pradhan, on charges of kidnapping after the husband of a woman patient who delivered a baby boy last week alleged that an ultrasound done earlier had shown that his wife was carrying twins but only one baby was handed over by the hospital.

Dr Geeta, who is due to retire next year, is CMS of Mohanlal Gautam Women Hospital in Aligarh.