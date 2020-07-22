UP: Discharge guidelines for Covid patients relaxed amid case surge

Until now, the second sample of symptomatic patients was taken on the 12th day of their admission to hospitals, and they were discharged if the test returned negative. Until now, the second sample of symptomatic patients was taken on the 12th day of their admission to hospitals, and they were discharged if the test returned negative.

The UP government has further relaxed its guidelines for discharge of symptomatic coronavirus patients from hospitals. Now, they can be re-tested after three consecutive days of not showing any symptoms, and will be discharged if the test returns negative or 12 days after the first the sample was taken — whichever is later.

After being discharged, they will have to stay under home isolation for another seven days.

Until now, the second sample of symptomatic patients was taken on the 12th day of their admission to hospitals, and they were discharged if the test returned negative.

The government did not change discharge guidelines for asymptomatic patients who can be discharged after spending 10 days in hospitals followed by home isolation for a week.

The relaxation came a day after the government allowed patients with no symptoms to stay in home isolation if they meet some conditions.

The government has further divided symptomatic and asymptomatic patients into sub-categories. Asymptomatic patients have been classified into two sub-groups — those under home isolation and in Covid facilities/mild asymptomatic ones. Patients with symptoms have been bifurcated into two sub-sets — moderate and serious.

If asymptomatic patients under home quarantine show symptoms within 10 days of being tested positive, they will be shifted to a Covid treatment centre based on the status of their comorbidities, if there are any. If a person in home isolation has no symptoms for 10 days, he will be considered recovered. But he needs to be under home isolation for another seven days.

For mild asymptomatic patients admitted at Covid hospitals, the government has said that if they have not developed any symptoms, then after 10 days of their first coronavirus test and seven days after they are admitted (whichever is earlier), they can be discharged and will have to observe home isolation for another eight days.

For patients with mild symptoms, their sample will be tested eight days after their first sample. If the second test comes negative, they can be discharged after they have been in hospital for 10 days or 10 days after they showed symptoms, or if they have not had fever for three consecutive days – whichever happens latest.

Patients with symptoms for lower respiratory tract infection, or with cough, fever, issues in breathing, nasal flaring and fast breathing will be categorised as moderate. They will be treated at L2/L3 facilities.

Patients with low oxygen levels despite being given artificial supply or with ventilator requirement or or compromised immunity will be categorised as serious patients. They will be treated at L2 or L3 facilities.

The death toll, meanwhile, rose to 1,229 after 37 more fatalities were reported. With as many as 2,151 fresh cases, the state’s infection tally reached 53,288. Of the 37 fatalities, as many as eight were reported from Kanpur Nagar, followed by five from Lucknow, four from Moradabad, three from Unnao, two each from Jhansi and Meerut among others.

